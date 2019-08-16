Parsons Capital Management Has Decreased Apple (AAPL) Stake by $545,643; Stock Price Rose; Rivernorth Capital Management Lowered Its Dreyfus Strategic Muns (LEO) Holding as Share Value Were Volatile

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 2,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 327,103 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.13 million, down from 329,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $934.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $5.14 during the last trading session, reaching $206.88. About 17.81M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – How so many analysts got the Apple iPhone X wrong last quarter; 01/05/2018 – APPLE CFO: CO. HAS OVER 270M PAID SUBSCRIBERS, UP 100M YOY; 03/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS ADVANCED PROTECTION NOW SUPPORTS APPLE’S NATIVE APPLICATIONS ON IOS DEVICES, INCLUDING APPLE MAIL, CALENDAR, AND CONTACTS – BLOG; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 15/03/2018 – EU ANTITRUST AUTHORITIES TO DECIDE BY APRIL 23 WHETHER TO APPROVE APPLE’S AAPL.O ACQUISITION OF MUSIC DISCOVERY APP SHAZAM; 12/03/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Apple in Austin, ESPN’s new boss, Brazil’s biggest pop star; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 27/03/2018 – APPLE LAUNCHES NEW IPAD GEARED TOWARD EDUCATION; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 23/05/2018 – iPhone Czar Seeks $4.3 Billion IPO to Emerge From Apple’s Shadow

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Muns Inc (LEO) by 51.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 426,471 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 402,731 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, down from 829,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dreyfus Strategic Muns Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.26M market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.59. About 130,855 shares traded or 19.85% up from the average. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $913.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) by 17,560 shares to 63,400 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt Inc De, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 36,103 shares. 101,317 were reported by Stillwater Cap Ltd Liability Co. Arrow Financial holds 77,067 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance holds 77,000 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa stated it has 476,517 shares. Brandywine Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 1.45M shares or 1.9% of the stock. Kelly Lawrence W Assocs Inc Ca has 154,550 shares for 5.3% of their portfolio. Buckingham Capital reported 66,746 shares. Hodges holds 24,217 shares. Synovus reported 377,968 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability stated it has 1.28% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Security State Bank Of So Dak reported 11,273 shares stake. Washington Tru reported 3.22% stake. Cibc World Markets stated it has 1.18M shares.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Asset High Incm Opp (HIO) by 796,435 shares to 10.65 million shares, valued at $51.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Flting Rate Inc (EFT) by 530,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Allianzgi Nfj Divid Int & Pr (NFJ).