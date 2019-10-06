Parsons Capital Management Has Cut United Parcel Service (UPS) Position By $388,001; Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Has 1.71 Sentiment

Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.57, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 60 funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 35 cut down and sold stock positions in Cara Therapeutics Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 24.80 million shares, up from 20.83 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Cara Therapeutics Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 24 Increased: 43 New Position: 17.

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 35.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 3,767 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Parsons Capital Management Inc holds 6,870 shares with $709,000 value, down from 10,637 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $100.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $117.49. About 2.28M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 10/05/2018 – Solar Soars on California, Alberta Ups Kinder Fight: Energy Wrap; 21/03/2018 – UPS – INVESTMENT IN CANADA IS INCLUDED IN CO’S PREVIOUSLY STATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.3% from 2.1%; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS IN TALKS WITH TRUCKING COMPANY WERNER TO PARTNER ON NEW SERVICE; 23/05/2018 – UPS SURCHARGE ON OVERSIZED CARGO TO RISE TO $650 FROM $500; 26/04/2018 – UPS Executives Look to Accelerate ‘Transformation’; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Net $1.35B; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Announces USDA Will Soon Begin Accepting Sign-Ups for New and Improved Program that Will Assist Ohio; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.7%; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO RICHARD PERETZ COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 14.33 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beacon Fincl Gru invested in 69,485 shares. Smith Moore owns 0.11% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 4,581 shares. Prentiss Smith And has 63,592 shares. Brookmont Cap Mngmt has invested 2.2% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia invested in 0.12% or 116,151 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Management invested in 0.03% or 3,610 shares. Ativo Capital Management reported 10,723 shares stake. Peapack Gladstone Fincl invested in 0.22% or 48,047 shares. Annex Advisory Svcs holds 2,021 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Professional Advisory Service accumulated 173,508 shares. Green Square Capital Lc holds 14,233 shares. 2,997 were accumulated by Clean Yield Gru. Dubuque Savings Bank Trust Co holds 0.83% or 49,723 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Company accumulated 374 shares. Blue Chip Prtnrs Incorporated reported 88,467 shares or 2.05% of all its holdings.

The stock increased 1.31% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $19.32. About 555,460 shares traded. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (CARA) has risen 33.82% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CARA News: 09/03/2018 – CARA OPERATIONS LTD CARA.TO – SYSTEM SALES GREW $133.8 MLN TO $774.9 MLN FOR 14 WEEKS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 10/05/2018 – CARA OPERATIONS LTD CARA.TO – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.35; 23/05/2018 – Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (VFMCRP) Enter into Ex-U.S. Licensing Agreement to Commercializ; 23/05/2018 – Cara Therapeutics Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Cara Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – CARA THERAPEUTICS INC – CARA IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE TIERED ROYALTIES BASED ON NET SALES OF KORSUVA INJECTION IN LICENSED TERRITORIES; 26/04/2018 – WATSA: CARA RESTAURANT BRANDS WILL EXPAND IN OTHER COUNTRIES; 23/05/2018 – CARA THERAPEUTICS & VIFOR FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE RENAL PHARMA (; 23/05/2018 – CARA THERAPEUTICS INC – CARA WILL SOLELY PROMOTE KORSUVA INJECTION IN ALL NON-FMC CLINICS IN U.S. AND RETAIN ALL PROFITS FROM THOSE SALES; 12/03/2018 – CARA OPERATIONS LTD CARA.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$32 FROM C$31

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company has market cap of $880.74 million. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V.

Analysts await Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.59 earnings per share, down 15.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.51 per share. After $-0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Cara Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.72% negative EPS growth.

Rho Capital Partners Inc holds 48.74% of its portfolio in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. for 3.27 million shares. Dafna Capital Management Llc owns 205,011 shares or 1.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.42% invested in the company for 200,500 shares. The Minnesota-based Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn has invested 0.34% in the stock. First Manhattan Co, a New York-based fund reported 1.94 million shares.