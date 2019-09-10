Parsons Capital Management Has Cut Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Position; Independent Bank (INDB)’s Sentiment Is 1.91

Independent Bank Corp (INDB) investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.15, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 103 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 54 cut down and sold equity positions in Independent Bank Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 24.12 million shares, up from 23.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Independent Bank Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 38 Increased: 71 New Position: 32.

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) stake by 75.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 11,155 shares as Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI)’s stock declined 1.52%. The Parsons Capital Management Inc holds 3,542 shares with $313,000 value, down from 14,697 last quarter. Nxp Semiconductors N V now has $28.90B valuation. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $107.39. About 2.86M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors spikes more than 3.5% after Dow Jones quotes a Beijing official as saying: “The Qualcomm/NXP deal is looking more optimistic now”; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 23, 2018; 14/03/2018 – QUALCOMM MAY BE ABLE TO GET NXPI MOFCOM OK NEXT MONTH: DEALREP; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 6; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – “EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE” WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 31; 14/05/2018 – Michael Sin : Exclusive: China is said to start review of Qualcomm’s proposed NXP deal – full story on @TheTerminal here…; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS NXP; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ALL 15 CANDIDATE DIRECTORS PROPOSED BY BROADCOM ARE DISQUALIFIED FOR QUALCOMM BOARD; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Raises Dividend, Reminds Investors of NXP Deal — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC- NXP ISSUE ‘IS PROBABLY MORE RELATED’ TO HIGHER LEVEL DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN US AND CHINA – CEO, CONF CALL

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking services and products to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company has market cap of $2.44 billion. The companyÂ’s services and products include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts. It has a 16.5 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, asset-based, commercial real estate, commercial construction, and small business loans; consumer real estate loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and loans for the construction of residential properties; and other consumer loans, such as personal loans.

The stock increased 4.93% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 75,313 shares traded. Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) has declined 12.23% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical INDB News: 15/03/2018 Independent Bank Corp. Announces A 19% Increase In The Quarterly Dividend; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK – INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF CONSIDERATION FROM INTERNAL SOURCES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INDB); 19/04/2018 – INDB 1Q EPS $1.00; 02/04/2018 – INDB Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp.’s First Quarter Earnings Press Release and Conference Call Announcement; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $54.2 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Independent Bank MA Raises Dividend to 38c Vs. 32c; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK REPORTS A 19% BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank MA 1Q Net Interest Income $68.5 M

Rockland Trust Co holds 3.87% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corp. for 613,742 shares. Excalibur Management Corp owns 19,717 shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. has 1.45% invested in the company for 109,680 shares. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc has invested 1.25% in the stock. Channing Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 260,257 shares.

Analysts await Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 7.87% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.27 per share. INDB’s profit will be $46.33M for 13.16 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Independent Bank Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.52% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. NXP Semiconductors has $12500 highest and $9500 lowest target. $111’s average target is 3.36% above currents $107.39 stock price. NXP Semiconductors had 12 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) earned “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Tuesday, April 9. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Mizuho. The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, June 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Evercore given on Monday, July 29. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, June 5 report.