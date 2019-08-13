Parsons Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) as Market Value Declined; Morgan Stanley (MS) Holder Becker Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $990,150

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 23,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 314,934 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.29 million, down from 338,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $40.36. About 8.59M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 08/03/2018 – Spark Energy: Board of Directors Has Engaged Morgan Stanley as a Fincl Advisor to Explore Strategic Alternatives; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Wealth Management Fee-Based Asset Flows $18.2B; 07/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Scout & Morgan Books welcomes award-winning author; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK AG DBKGn.DE : MORGAN STANLEY SAYS CHANGES TO MANAGEMENT BOARD END TOP LEADERSHIP UNCERTAINTY AND SIGNAL MANAGERIAL CONTINUITY; 09/05/2018 – GODADDY INC GDDY.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY LOAN GROWTH SLOWED DUE TO RISING RATES, PREPAYMENTS, LESS PRODUCTION DUE TO PLATFORM SHIFT -CFO; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s All American Games Announces The 2018 Morgan Wootten Player Of The Year Award Winners; 15/05/2018 – LUNDIN MINING CORP LUN.TO : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$7.9 FROM C$7.70; 03/05/2018 – NAB Target Price Cut 3.9% to A$27.10/Share by Morgan Stanley; 25/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Kushma Sees Correction in Emerging-Market Debt (Video)

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 9,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 302,114 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.41 million, down from 311,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $69.63. About 9.54 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HAS INCREASED TO 4.36 TRILLION CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 15/05/2018 – Russia’s Rosneft looks to Vietnam experience to help global expansion; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EARNINGS COULD GROW 105 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES – SLIDES; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM REDUCE; 03/04/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prize Expands as South American Focus Increases; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS BUYBACKS WILL DEPEND ON OIL PRICES, CASH BALANCES; 29/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Wins Eight Deepwater Blocks in Latest Brazil Bid Round; 14/03/2018 – Oil companies temper Iraq’s dreams of production expansion; 10/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 8.27 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why $70 Looks Like a Floor for Exxon Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Upcoming 1.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 12, 2019.