Parsons Capital Management Has Cut Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $545,643; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holder United Asset Strategies Lowered Position

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 2,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 327,103 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.13M, down from 329,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $980.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $213.04. About 69.28M shares traded or 156.56% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT HAD 35% INCREASE IN HIGH PERFORMING SUPPLIERS; 10/04/2018 – VIRNETX WINS PATENT TRIAL AGAINST APPLE OVER COMMUNICATIONS; 09/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple likely to face fine for unfair practices in South Korea; 17/04/2018 – Apple has an iPhone design problem it’s getting harder to solve; 01/05/2018 – APPLE CONTINUES TO PLAN FOR ANNUAL DIVIDEND INCREASES; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple”; 29/03/2018 – Apple announced on Thursday that it has expanded its health records product to 40 health systems and 300 hospitals, and it’s opening it up to all iOS users; 04/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 27/03/2018 – Huawei launches a triple camera smartphone that it claims is ‘much better’ than Apple’s iPhone X; 20/04/2018 – Apple Hit by Weaker iPhone Sales Forecast — Barron’s Blog

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 22.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 15,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 54,957 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57 million, down from 70,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $65.52. About 10.37M shares traded or 65.20% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 05/03/2018 – VIIV HEALTHCARE REPORTS POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREA; 19/03/2018 – Gilead at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 23/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 3%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 2%; 21/05/2018 – JULUCA Dolutegravir/rilpivirine Combines Two Antiretrovirals in a Single-Pill Regimen; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 05/03/2018 ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE AND TENOFOVIR DISOPROXIL FUMARATE) FOR REDUCING THE RISK OF ACQUIRING HIV-1 IN ADOLESCENTS; 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into Phase 3 for the Selection Study in Ulcerative Colitis; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98M and $913.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,145 shares to 27,311 shares, valued at $10.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc reported 54,000 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Moreover, Strategic Advsr Ltd Co has 4.68% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Baillie Gifford And has invested 0.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv accumulated 6.41 million shares or 1.99% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management reported 0.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Valicenti Advisory Serv has 5.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wafra Inc holds 0.95% or 144,434 shares in its portfolio. Barr E S And owns 63,782 shares. 14,601 are owned by Foothills Asset Management. Redwood Investments Ltd Liability reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 164,822 are held by Gamble Jones Invest Counsel. Sta Wealth Management Llc holds 0.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 12,117 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Management holds 0.01% or 2,980 shares in its portfolio. Freestone Holding Ltd accumulated 136,875 shares. Davis has 1.51% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vestor Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Conning Inc owns 111,126 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Decatur Capital Management accumulated 144,266 shares. Virtu Limited Com stated it has 0.11% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). The Texas-based National Insur Com Tx has invested 0.35% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Proshare Advsr Lc reported 1.30M shares stake. Pdts Ptnrs Llc accumulated 360,740 shares. Goldman Sachs has invested 0.19% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Paloma Prtn Mgmt Co has invested 0.07% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc reported 185,368 shares. Bokf Na owns 96,243 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Llc invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Anderson Hoagland Co has 1.09% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Argi Investment Svcs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 15,665 shares.

