Parsons Capital Management Has Cut Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake By $784,080; Shorts at LOBLAW COMPANIES LTD CDA ORDINARY SHARES (LBLCF) Lowered By 21.12%

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 3.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 9,801 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Parsons Capital Management Inc holds 302,114 shares with $24.41 million value, down from 311,915 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $300.45B valuation. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $70.28. About 18.94 million shares traded or 80.41% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 05/04/2018 – Exxon at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 09/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281775 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 13/03/2018 – Exxon and biotech group bet on producing algae-based fuel; 27/04/2018 – Pump the Permian: Exxon’s Quick-Fire Attempt to Stop the Drop; 30/03/2018 – Exxon Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON BOARD DIVERSITY MATRIX PUBLICATION; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Group Adds Aptiv, Exits Barrick Gold, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 EARNINGS FROM CHEMICAL BUSINESS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION TO INCREASE IN COMING WEEKS; LNG CARGO DELIVERIES TO COMMENCE SOON

LOBLAW COMPANIES LTD CDA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had a decrease of 21.12% in short interest. LBLCF’s SI was 968,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 21.12% from 1.23 million shares previously. With 1,100 avg volume, 881 days are for LOBLAW COMPANIES LTD CDA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LBLCF)’s short sellers to cover LBLCF’s short positions. It closed at $51.22 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Thursday, July 18 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, March 7. J.P. Morgan maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Tuesday, February 26. J.P. Morgan has “Hold” rating and $87 target. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $80 target in Wednesday, April 3 report. Credit Suisse maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Thursday, March 7. Credit Suisse has “Hold” rating and $79 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Mizuho. HSBC maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 6,663 shares to 63,421 valued at $7.04 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) stake by 15,355 shares and now owns 52,065 shares. Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) was raised too.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, retail banking, credit card, insurance, and wireless mobile services and products in Canada. The company has market cap of $19.13 billion. It operates through three divisions: Retail, Financial Services, and Choice Properties. It has a 47.55 P/E ratio. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores, including in-store pharmacies and other health and beauty products, gas bars, and apparel and other general merchandise stores.