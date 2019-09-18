Parsons Capital Management Decreased Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Position; Misonix (MSON) SI Increased By 33.85%

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 35.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 3,767 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Parsons Capital Management Inc holds 6,870 shares with $709,000 value, down from 10,637 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $105.10B valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $122.39. About 1.84M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 05/04/2018 – Jordan Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market 2018-2024: Government Initiatives to Spur the Demand for UPS Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – Pop-Ups Offer Classes on Today’s Hot Topics; 07/05/2018 – lnflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software; 10/05/2018 – UPS – UPS SHAREOWNERS DID NOT APPROVE PROPOSALS TO PREPARE AN ANNUAL REPORT ON LOBBYING ACTIVITIES; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Camden Cnty Pub Wtr Supp Dist #4, MO COP Rtg To ‘A-‘; 25/04/2018 – China Ups Outbound Investing Quota (Video); 23/05/2018 – UPS TO BOOST CHARGE ON OVERSIZED ITEMS IN SMALL-PACKAGE NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – UPS: DOESN’T SEE CONTINUING TO FUND PENSION AT RECENT PACE; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Average Daily Package Volume Up 4.6%; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – ON MAY 30, CO, UPS ENTERED AMENDED EXHIBIT A TO VEHICLE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 4, 2014

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.93 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Misonix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $175.90 million. The firm offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells, as well as other medical devices. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products are used in various clinical specialties, such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wounds, and maxillo-facial applications.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $24,436 activity. Klugewicz Sharon W also bought $2,260 worth of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) shares. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $11,787 was made by Dwyer Joseph P on Tuesday, June 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.54, from 2.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 5 investors sold Misonix, Inc. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.62 million shares or 52.23% more from 1.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

