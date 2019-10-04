Parsons Capital Management Decreased By $386,280 Its Intuit (INTU) Stake; Utah Retirement Systems Lifted By $367,271 Its Garmin LTD (GRMN) Position

Utah Retirement Systems increased Garmin Ltd (GRMN) stake by 21.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Utah Retirement Systems acquired 4,649 shares as Garmin Ltd (GRMN)’s stock declined 1.84%. The Utah Retirement Systems holds 26,127 shares with $2.09 million value, up from 21,478 last quarter. Garmin Ltd now has $15.90B valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $83.62. About 573,752 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus – a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Backs FY18 Rev $3.2B; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect lQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio and more; 18/04/2018 – The Varia™ RTL510 rearview radar from Garmin® helps cyclists stand out, day or night and on any ride; 13/03/2018 – NORDEA ROLLS OUT PAYMENT SOLUTION FOR FITBIT, GARMIN SMARTWATCH; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL – FLIGHT PLANS MAY BE TRANSFERRED FROM FLTPLAN GO TO GARMIN PILOT APPLICATION FOR IOS AND ANDROID USERS; 08/03/2018 – Garmin® introduces the tactix® Charlie, a specialized tactical GPS watch with wrist-based heart rate; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q Rev $711M; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 — a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased Intuit (INTU) stake by 9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 1,480 shares as Intuit (INTU)'s stock rose 13.72%. The Parsons Capital Management Inc holds 14,970 shares with $3.91M value, down from 16,450 last quarter. Intuit now has $69.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $263. About 862,075 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500.

Among 8 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intuit has $31500 highest and $23900 lowest target. $292.63’s average target is 11.27% above currents $263 stock price. Intuit had 16 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, August 26. On Friday, May 24 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Friday, May 24. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, August 23. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 24. UBS maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Friday, August 23 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, August 23. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Intuit -1% after guidance ahead of investor event – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on September 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intuit: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Intuit (INTU) Reaffirms First-quarter and Fiscal 2020 Guidance at Its Investor Day – StreetInsider.com” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intuit: Way Ahead Of The Competition – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. King Luther Cap stated it has 0.01% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Capital Invsts reported 500,273 shares stake. Bb&T has invested 0.21% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 3,047 are held by Eastern Bancshares. Advisor Prtn Limited invested 0.2% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 1,648 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Amf Pensionsforsakring has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Motley Fool Asset holds 0.13% or 4,416 shares. 5,200 are owned by One Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc. Roberts Glore & Co Il reported 2,885 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 27,957 shares. Bridgeway Management Incorporated invested in 33,430 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Gru Inc has 0.2% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 24,710 shares.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 5,064 shares to 36,813 valued at $4.21M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Tr (IGV) stake by 1,990 shares and now owns 5,355 shares. Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) was raised too.

Utah Retirement Systems decreased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 3,121 shares to 504,192 valued at $70.22M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 2,008 shares and now owns 134,663 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)