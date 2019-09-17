Parsons Capital Management Decreased By $386,280 Its Intuit (INTU) Stake; ITO EN LTD ORDINARY SHARES (ITOEF) Shorts Decreased By 5.74%

ITO EN LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ITOEF) had a decrease of 5.74% in short interest. ITOEF’s SI was 438,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.74% from 465,000 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 4383 days are for ITO EN LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ITOEF)’s short sellers to cover ITOEF’s short positions. It closed at $46.75 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased Intuit (INTU) stake by 9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 1,480 shares as Intuit (INTU)’s stock rose 13.72%. The Parsons Capital Management Inc holds 14,970 shares with $3.91 million value, down from 16,450 last quarter. Intuit now has $69.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $268.54. About 777,030 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU); 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53

Ito En, Ltd. manufactures and sells green tea and beverages. The company has market cap of $5.13 billion. It offers Japanese tea, vegetable, black tea, coffee, Chinese tea, fruit, functional, and other beverages; mineral water; tea leaves, including tea bags and instant tea products; nutritional supplement bars; and others. It currently has negative earnings. Ito En, Ltd. offers its products through convenience stores, supermarkets, vending machines, station kiosks, and other channels.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 1,146 shares to 28,457 valued at $10.36M in 2019Q2. It also upped Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 14,497 shares and now owns 77,918 shares. Invesco Qqq Tr was raised too.