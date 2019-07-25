Parsons Capital Management Cut Its Position in Cvs Health (CVS) by $2.15 Million; Argent Trust Company Has Boosted Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $589,760

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 55.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 40,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,974 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, down from 73,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $55.49. About 3.64M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion-Bond Sale Boosts Banks Underwriting Aetna Deal; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Retail/LTC Revenue Rose 5.6% to $20.4B; 07/03/2018 – CVS Health Awarded Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute Excellence Award for ScriptPath™ Prescription Schedule; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL; 29/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 7,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 225,670 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.24M, up from 218,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $317.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $75. About 4.32 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT WOODBURY COMMENTS DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES 2018 UPSTREAM VOLUMES SIMILAR TO 2017; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON BOARD DIVERSITY MATRIX PUBLICATION; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Upstream Net $3.07B; 04/05/2018 – Taming Shale Is Just the Latest Exxon Challenge for Sara Ortwein; 13/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $80; 15/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Restarts PNG LNG Ahead of Schedule After Quake Outage; 28/03/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery to begin flexicoker work early next week; 29/03/2018 – EXXON QPI AND PETROBRAS WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan has 2.51% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 60,312 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Klingenstein Fields And Com Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 114,955 shares. Farr Miller Washington Llc Dc accumulated 245,196 shares. Saybrook Nc owns 39,265 shares or 1.38% of their US portfolio. Opus Inv holds 0.64% or 40,200 shares in its portfolio. 34,055 were accumulated by Jp Marvel Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company. Barclays Pcl reported 8.97 million shares stake. Dumont Blake Investment Advsrs Lc holds 1.57% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 45,779 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability reported 0.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, One Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.55% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mcf Advsrs Ltd Company reported 0.24% stake. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 1.92M shares. Aimz Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.82% or 14,721 shares. Cornerstone Advsr owns 6,182 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon slides as earnings, revenues disappoint – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil Stock Has a Breakout Opportunity Here – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “ExxonMobil or Chevron? An Easy Buy Decision – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “This Is the Reason I Wonâ€™t Buy Exxon Mobil Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,605 shares to 8,998 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard (VOO) by 13,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,006 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. Another trade for 166,368 shares valued at $10.73 million was sold by MERLO LARRY J. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVS Is Attractively Valued And Bottoming – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CVS Health and the CVS Health Foundation Building Healthier Communities across the Country with Nearly $3 Million in New Grants to Free Clinics – PRNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS: Waiting Is The Hardest Part – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s The Not-So-Crazy Speculative Case for CVS Health Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98M and $913.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,145 shares to 27,311 shares, valued at $10.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,028 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).