Parsons Capital Management Cut Its Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Position; AURUBIS AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (AIAGF) Shorts Lowered By 24.06%

AURUBIS AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:AIAGF) had a decrease of 24.06% in short interest. AIAGF’s SI was 100,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 24.06% from 132,600 shares previously. It closed at $40.3 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) stake by 75.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 11,155 shares as Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI)’s stock declined 1.52%. The Parsons Capital Management Inc holds 3,542 shares with $313,000 value, down from 14,697 last quarter. Nxp Semiconductors N V now has $27.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.13% or $5.3 during the last trading session, reaching $97.99. About 5.24 million shares traded or 39.52% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 14/05/2018 – Michael Sin : Exclusive: China is said to start review of Qualcomm’s proposed NXP deal – full story on @TheTerminal here…; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – “EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE” WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 31; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ANY MERGER, ACQUISITION OR TAKEOVER “SUBSTANTIALLY EQUIVALENT” TO PROPOSED BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL IS ALSO PROHIBITED; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q REV. $2.27B, EST. $2.34B; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO WANT ASSURANCES ON ZTE BEFORE NXP APPROVAL; 20/03/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO PUSH QUALCOMM FOR FURTHER REMEDIES IN NXP DEAL; 18/04/2018 – Márcio Magalhães Silva: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 09/03/2018 – REG-Effnet announces expanded license agreement with NXP for 5G technology; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is expecting to meet this week with China’s antitrust regulators in a final push to secure clearance for its proposed $44 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS NXP

Among 7 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. NXP Semiconductors has $12500 highest and $9500 lowest target. $110’s average target is 12.26% above currents $97.99 stock price. NXP Semiconductors had 11 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Wednesday, May 1 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, June 5 by Stifel Nicolaus. PiperJaffray maintained the shares of NXPI in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $11400 target in Wednesday, June 12 report. The rating was upgraded by Evercore to “Outperform” on Monday, July 29. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank.

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Holistic Look At NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NXP Semi gains bull on valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NXP Semiconductors Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:NXPI – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “NXPI Stock Gets a Pre-Earnings Boost on Bull Note – Schaeffers Research” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Semiconductor Stocks’ Q2 Earnings on Jul 29: NXPI, AMKR, RMBS – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.