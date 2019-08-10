Parsons Capital Management Cut Holding in Apple (AAPL) as Share Price Rose; Cabot Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Position in Amgen (AMGN) by $3.53 Million

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 2,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 327,103 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.13M, down from 329,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $928.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/04/2018 – Investors Chronicle: Apple, Iomart and Arbuthnot; 26/03/2018 – Document Security: Decision Allows DSS Patent Infringement Claims Against Apple to Proceed in Court; 01/05/2018 – APPLE CONTINUES TO PLAN FOR ANNUAL DIVIDEND INCREASES; 11/04/2018 – Apple Taps European Executive to Run Global Music Business; 01/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Sources: Apple expands downtown Seattle office; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. jury awards Apple $539 mln in Samsung patent retrial; 10/04/2018 – Postal Leadership Gap, Seaspan’s Consolidating Plans, Apple Seeks Sustainable Suppliers; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook questioned; 24/04/2018 – Ireland and Apple reach deal on back taxes; 09/05/2018 – The Silicon Valley venture capitalist says Apple is a massive generator of cash, but it’s probably slipping on the innovation side

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 114.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 18,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 35,047 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66M, up from 16,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.95% or $11.02 during the last trading session, reaching $196.25. About 8.42M shares traded or 192.15% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 29/03/2018 – FDA expands use of Amgen leukemia drug Blincyto to patients with relapse risk; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 19/04/2018 – Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics, Cosentyx drop; 09/03/2018 – New Analyses Show Payer Utilization Management Criteria Deny Access To PCSK9 Inhibitors For Patients At The Highest Risk For Su; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O SETS LIST PRICE FOR AIMOVIG MIGRAINE DRUG AT $6,900 PER YEAR, OR $575 PER MONTH; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island governor says Amgen will build another plant in state; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO(R) (blinatumomab) to Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in Adults and Children; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archon Prtn Ltd Llc stated it has 3.78% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Putnam Ltd Liability invested in 6.38 million shares. Sprucegrove Invest Limited holds 50,100 shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 13,513 shares. Moreover, First Bankshares Of Mount Dora Tru Investment Services has 2.56% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.48% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs invested in 1.79% or 33,498 shares. Mufg Americas Corp has invested 2.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Money Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4.53% or 42,874 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Ltd Com holds 0% or 4,182 shares in its portfolio. Vantage Invest Ptnrs Limited invested in 447,021 shares or 7.9% of the stock. Gideon Capital Advsrs holds 14,964 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorp invested 3.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, De Burlo Grp Inc has 2.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 52,811 shares. Cullinan Assocs stated it has 172,493 shares or 2.46% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: IRDM,CDNS,AUDC,CTSH,INTL,AAPL – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analysts Share Their View On FANG Stocks And Apple – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Movers: JNJ, AAPL – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AAPL Stock: Apple Software Becomes Lifestyle – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Apple – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98M and $913.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 24,970 shares to 61,965 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,028 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ).

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75M and $454.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 9,668 shares to 13,259 shares, valued at $995,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 38,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,485 shares, and cut its stake in Yeti Hldgs Inc.