Parsons Capital Management Boosted Its Cummins (CMI) Position by $342,574; Pioneer Investment Management Lifted Apache (APA) Holding

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 29.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 2,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,498 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 7,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $174.74. About 848,590 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 391.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 253,387 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 318,087 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.02M, up from 64,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $23.93. About 4.45M shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 26.33% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 19/03/2018 – APACHE SAYS ELECTED TO TERMINATE $3.5 BLN & £900 MLN IN COMMITMENTS UNDER 2 SYNDICATED CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Rev $1.74B; 15/05/2018 – APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 03/05/2018 – Confluent Automates Deployment and Management of Apache Kafka® on Kubernetes; 23/03/2018 – APACHE REPORTS SIGNIFICANT NEW DISCOVERY AT GARTEN PROSPECT IN; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream Holdings: Apache Will Have Option to Buy Up to 15% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline; 19/03/2018 – Correct: Apache in New Credit Pact With 5-Year Revolving Facility, Aggregate Commitments of $4B With Rights to Boost Commitments to $5; 22/03/2018 – lnfluxData Announces Go Language Implementation Contribution to Apache Arrow; Supports Efforts of The Apache Software Foundation; 22/04/2018 – DJ Apache Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APA); 23/04/2018 – Apache’s Dave Pursell to Assume Responsibility for the Corporate Reservoir Engineering Department

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $147,247 activity. The insider Meyer William Mark bought $51,840.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $70.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) by 24,593 shares to 94,129 shares, valued at $3.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 43,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 798,583 shares, and cut its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold APA shares while 183 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 341.21 million shares or 2.96% less from 351.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri reported 9,023 shares. Colony Grp Lc reported 0.07% stake. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 3,128 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 32,005 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Lc reported 92,120 shares stake. 315,183 are owned by D E Shaw And Inc. Macroview Investment Management Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 99 shares. Dupont Management Corp holds 0.02% or 26,927 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Tru Fund stated it has 7,464 shares. Natl Pension invested in 453,838 shares. Fund Mngmt Sa reported 9,032 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.09% stake. Qv stated it has 3.15% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Wetherby Asset Mgmt has 9,641 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The Virginia-based Alexandria Capital Limited Co has invested 0.08% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA).

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $913.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,887 shares to 327,103 shares, valued at $62.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 356,778 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $94,399 activity. HERMAN ALEXIS M sold $63,499 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 161,230 were accumulated by Citadel Advsr. Axa reported 95,761 shares stake. Proshare Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Cutter & Brokerage Inc holds 0.07% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 1,464 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Com Incorporated owns 200 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,202 shares. Lord Abbett, New Jersey-based fund reported 1.07 million shares. Moreover, Orrstown Service has 1.19% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 5,394 shares. 8,728 are held by Rampart Inv Mgmt Co Limited Company. Moreover, Yorktown Mgmt And Rech Communications has 0.25% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 5,000 shares. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Llc holds 180 shares. Greenleaf Tru accumulated 1,732 shares or 0% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 105,319 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Cordasco Network stated it has 1,900 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc invested in 0.02% or 3,136 shares.