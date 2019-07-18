Parsley Energy (Put) (PE) Holder Wolverine Asset Management Increased Its Holding by $1.43 Million; Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Holder Harvest Capital Management Lowered Position by $861,042

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (Put) (PE) by 166.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 75,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 120,800 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 45,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $16.41. About 7.22M shares traded or 52.22% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 24.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 3,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 14,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $253.83. About 436,591 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Harvest Capital Management Inc, which manages about $423.50M and $314.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Total International Stock Etf (IXUS) by 22,230 shares to 209,126 shares, valued at $12.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 6,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Etf.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.77 million for 20.60 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60 billion and $7.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (Call) (NYSE:CL) by 57,300 shares to 12,500 shares, valued at $856,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (Put) (NYSE:PRU) by 55,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Integrated Device Technology (Put) (NASDAQ:IDTI).