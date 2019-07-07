Parsley Energy (PE) Valuation Rose While Proxima Capital Management Has Trimmed by $1.33 Million Its Stake; Cumberland Advisors Trimmed Mercadolibre (MELI) Stake by $304,200; Market Valuation Rose

Cumberland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, down from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $638.18. About 300,935 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 31.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.39. About 2.49M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 5.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.39 per share. PE’s profit will be $117.16 million for 12.43 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Caymus Capital Ptnrs LP accumulated 786,315 shares or 3.37% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 26,076 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Nokomis Cap Limited Liability Corp accumulated 405,422 shares. Viking Fund Management Lc owns 1.25% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 260,000 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.5% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 10.29 million shares. Earnest Prns Ltd has 170 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Limited Com holds 306,386 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 338,508 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Amp Capital invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Spirit Of America Corp has 127,550 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Oslo Asset Mngmt As has 7.19% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Moreover, Van Eck Assoc Corporation has 0.48% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 5.02M shares. Amer Natl Insurance Tx owns 0.08% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 81,185 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 212.00% or $0.53 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. MELI’s profit will be $13.81M for 569.80 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Odey Asset Gp Limited invested 0.53% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Gulf Bank (Uk) Limited accumulated 9,400 shares. Caxton reported 435 shares. 15 are held by First Personal Svcs. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Perigon Wealth holds 0.09% or 774 shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 10 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Artisan Prtnrs Lp has 0.19% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 189,669 shares. Moreover, Nomura Asset Ltd has 0.05% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 9,806 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Shine Investment Advisory Svcs accumulated 66 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Crosslink Cap reported 7.42% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Com has 4,167 shares.

Cumberland Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.08B and $288.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XAR) by 6,400 shares to 209,925 shares, valued at $19.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 (MDY) by 3,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,047 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (EWG).