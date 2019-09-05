Parsley Energy (PE) to pay $0.03 on Sep 30, 2019; Waddell & Reed Financial Has Trimmed Its Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Holding

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) is expected to pay $0.03 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:PE) shareholders before Sep 19, 2019 will receive the $0.03 dividend. Parsley Energy Inc’s current price of $17.67 translates into 0.17% yield. Parsley Energy Inc’s dividend has Sep 20, 2019 as record date. Aug 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $17.67. About 3.86M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased Tiffany & Co New (TIF) stake by 5.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 62,108 shares as Tiffany & Co New (TIF)’s stock declined 11.67%. The Waddell & Reed Financial Inc holds 1.07M shares with $113.29M value, down from 1.14 million last quarter. Tiffany & Co New now has $10.21B valuation. The stock increased 2.47% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $84.53. About 2.00M shares traded or 8.68% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 03/04/2018 – Movies: `Night School’ Trailer: Kevin Hart Teams Up With Tiffany Haddish; 23/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Up As Tiffany, Ralph Lauren Rally — Consumer Roundup; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co reported a 8.5 percent rise in quarterly sales, boosted by strong demand for its high-end silver and gold fashion jewelry during the holiday shopping season; 24/05/2018 – TIFFANY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 10%; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany’s profits were also hit by a charge related to recent changes in the U.S. tax code; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $110 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Tiffany shines; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co 1Q Net $142.3M; 12/03/2018 – French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy designed Audrey Hepburn’s little black dress in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) stake by 470,720 shares to 664,460 valued at $100.85M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 755,499 shares and now owns 3.93 million shares. Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Tiffany & Co has $115 highest and $8000 lowest target. $100.33’s average target is 18.69% above currents $84.53 stock price. Tiffany & Co had 16 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Telsey Advisory Group maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 29 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Thursday, August 22 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 29 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 25. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 29 by UBS. On Thursday, August 29 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, August 21. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Monday, March 25.

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 12.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.77 per share. TIF’s profit will be $105.09 million for 24.29 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.32% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Parsley Energy has $34 highest and $21 lowest target. $27.67’s average target is 56.59% above currents $17.67 stock price. Parsley Energy had 10 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $23 target in Monday, April 22 report. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of natural gas and crude oil properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. The company has market cap of $5.60 billion. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe. It has a 19.14 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold Parsley Energy, Inc. shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Impact Advisors Limited Company invested in 114,627 shares or 0.8% of the stock. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Fifth Third State Bank holds 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 15 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp reported 56,897 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Carmignac Gestion, France-based fund reported 279,735 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% stake. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 418,398 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.71% or 1.54M shares. Brinker holds 41,591 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Dsam Partners (London) has 0.84% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 300,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg holds 370,156 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 31,295 shares. First National Bank Of Omaha reported 18,905 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 338,508 shares.