Parsley Energy (PE) to pay $0.03 on Sep 30, 2019; Berkshire Hathaway Decreased Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Position

Berkshire Hathaway Inc decreased Southwest Airls Co (LUV) stake by 2.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1.20M shares as Southwest Airls Co (LUV)’s stock declined 4.40%. The Berkshire Hathaway Inc holds 53.65M shares with $2.78 billion value, down from 54.85 million last quarter. Southwest Airls Co now has $27.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $51.38. About 4.30 million shares traded or 21.74% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 02/05/2018 – WNYT NewsChannel 13: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland. — via @AP; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CONFIRMS ACCIDENT INVOLVING FLIGHT 1380; 21/05/2018 – Southwest’s $49 Fares Signal Summer Bargains Despite Pricier Oil; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS GIVING NATIONAL TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD FULL COOPERATION DURING INVESTIGATION OF ENGINE FAILURE; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR HAS NO IMMEDIATE DETAIL ON CONDITION OF WINDOW; 03/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines lntends To Serve Hawaii Nonstop From California Airports In Oakland, San Diego, San Jose, & Sacramento; 18/04/2018 – French investigators to assist probe into Southwest Airlines engine explosion; 17/04/2018 – Southwest flight 1380, en route from New York to Dallas, made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport at 11:20 am ET; 19/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST OPPOSED FAA RECOMMENDATION TO INSPECT FAN BLADES: AP; 26/04/2018 – Southwest warns about drop in bookings after fatal engine failure

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) is expected to pay $0.03 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:PE) shareholders before Sep 19, 2019 will receive the $0.03 dividend. Parsley Energy Inc’s current price of $17.37 translates into 0.17% yield. Parsley Energy Inc’s dividend has Sep 20, 2019 as record date. Aug 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.02% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $17.37. About 3.16M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $562.39 million for 12.00 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Southwest Airlines has $6400 highest and $49 lowest target. $55.67’s average target is 8.35% above currents $51.38 stock price. Southwest Airlines had 14 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of LUV in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Sell” rating. On Wednesday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, May 20. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $6000 target in Friday, April 26 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Imperial Capital. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 28.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “25 Stocks That Shine in September – Schaeffers Research” published on August 29, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Delta, Southwest cancel hundreds of flights in face of Hurricane Dorian – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Newark Airport Loses 1 Low-Fare Carrier and Quickly Gains Another – The Motley Fool” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Not Going South For Southwest – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 41.22 million were accumulated by State Street. Ironwood Fin Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Palouse Mgmt holds 0.69% or 34,492 shares in its portfolio. First Foundation Advsr reported 0.01% stake. Sun Life Inc invested in 0.01% or 841 shares. Maverick Limited holds 0.03% or 36,590 shares. Montag A And Assocs owns 10,100 shares. New Vernon Inv Management Limited Co reported 8,673 shares. Westover Capital Limited has invested 1.08% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 107 shares in its portfolio. Financial Service has invested 0.08% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Raymond James Na reported 10,238 shares stake. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd has invested 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Cetera Advsr Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 10,625 shares. Ci Invs Incorporated holds 0.01% or 24,200 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold Parsley Energy, Inc. shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jupiter Asset Limited has invested 0.14% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Brinker Cap holds 41,591 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Svcs Commerce Ma owns 806,198 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jennison Associate holds 0.01% or 319,324 shares. Gluskin Sheff Inc owns 23,427 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 19,859 shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation has 0.48% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 5.02 million shares. Caymus Cap Partners L P accumulated 786,315 shares. 4.66 million are held by Capital Ww. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 191,070 shares. Parkside Bancshares & Tru accumulated 42 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md stated it has 209,834 shares. Moreover, Virtu Financial Lc has 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Com owns 9,955 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wexford Capital Limited Partnership holds 1.98% or 1.24M shares.

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of natural gas and crude oil properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. The company has market cap of $5.50 billion. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe. It has a 18.82 P/E ratio.

Among 7 analysts covering Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Parsley Energy has $34 highest and $21 lowest target. $27.43’s average target is 57.92% above currents $17.37 stock price. Parsley Energy had 11 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 5. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $27 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Monday, April 22. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 12.