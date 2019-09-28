Parsley Energy (PE) Stock Value Declined While Syntal Capital Partners Decreased by $2.10 Million Its Holding; Greenwood Capital Associates Trimmed Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake by $3.03 Million as Market Value Declined

Syntal Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 40.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc sold 110,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 162,141 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08M, down from 272,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $17.02. About 5.54M shares traded or 18.80% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 25.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 56,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 166,185 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.10 million, down from 222,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 78 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 243.69 million shares or 1.59% less from 247.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Amer Interest Grp Inc Inc holds 5,625 shares. Luminus Mngmt Lc invested in 4.48M shares or 2.04% of the stock. Proxima Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.82% or 150,000 shares. Moreover, Victory Cap has 0.32% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 42,400 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar reported 6,422 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab invested in 9,540 shares or 0% of the stock. York Management Advsr Limited Company holds 2.37 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 0.02% or 347,660 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability owns 27,696 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 1,415 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus stated it has 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corp reported 0.01% stake. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 15,700 shares.

Syntal Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $422.80M and $465.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10,123 shares to 18,841 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) by 11,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,569 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 15.56% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.45 per share. PE’s profit will be $120.32M for 11.20 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategic Advsrs Ltd invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Garland Mgmt Inc owns 125,361 shares. Plancorp Lc owns 17,331 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 0.44% or 522,800 shares. First Dallas Incorporated holds 17,921 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.65% or 2.41M shares. C M Bidwell Assocs Limited reported 9,500 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust owns 1.22% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 27,281 shares. Freestone Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 128,086 shares. Lincoln Natl Corporation holds 0.09% or 44,679 shares in its portfolio. First Merchants has 1.15% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 132,271 shares. Cutler Invest Counsel Ltd Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kings Point Cap reported 161,037 shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd Com has 0.91% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 135,866 shares. Grimes Com Inc holds 297,256 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio.