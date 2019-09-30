Parsley Energy (PE) Stock Value Declined While Hite Hedge Asset Management Increased Holding by $751,241; Hcp (HCP) Stake Maintained by Resolution Capital Ltd

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 71.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 39,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 94,536 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80 million, up from 54,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.88. About 3.38M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 18.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 1.39M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 8.76M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $280.08M, up from 7.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.67. About 1.67M shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Adjusted FFO 48c/Share; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms HCP at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC HCP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 – HCP PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 24 SR HOUSING COMMUNITIES; 20/04/2018 – DJ HCP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCP); 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to its Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Rev $479.2M; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $0.48 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 FFO $1.73-1.79/Share; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES LYDIA KENNARD & KENT GRIFFIN TO BOARD

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93B and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 456,551 shares to 189,443 shares, valued at $22.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 15,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 442,001 shares, and cut its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold HCP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 447.48 million shares or 1.98% more from 438.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 131,896 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 6,326 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Markston Ltd Liability Co reported 0.05% stake. Mariner Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 13,323 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,966 shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon accumulated 6.77 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap accumulated 6,624 shares. Crawford Counsel holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 7,466 shares. Mirador Ptnrs LP holds 0.16% or 10,249 shares in its portfolio. & Buildings Investment Management Limited Company has 970,600 shares for 7.68% of their portfolio. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt holds 26,235 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Cambridge Communication has invested 0.52% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 471,807 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Optimum Invest holds 1,500 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Limited accumulated 1.04 million shares.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $632.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 12,522 shares to 10,672 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp by 42,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 515,683 shares, and cut its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 78 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 243.69 million shares or 1.59% less from 247.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust holds 15 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amer Intl Gp owns 5,625 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested in 31,881 shares. Cornerstone invested in 0% or 388 shares. Raymond James Assocs accumulated 0% or 124,505 shares. 170 are owned by Earnest Partners Limited Liability Company. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc has 25 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 15,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paloma Partners Mngmt stated it has 129,223 shares. Swiss Retail Bank accumulated 913,400 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Corp owns 677,501 shares. 5.42 million are owned by Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation. Sumitomo Mitsui has invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Hodges Cap Mngmt reported 53,850 shares stake. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 58,906 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.