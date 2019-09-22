Parsley Energy (PE) Stake Has Upped by 1492 Capital Management Llc; Medtronic Plc (MDT) Shares Rose While Saratoga Research & Investment Management Raised by $1.24 Million Its Position

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 12,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 401,331 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.09M, up from 388,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $111.18. About 6.98M shares traded or 54.22% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q REV. $8.14B, EST. $7.98B; 12/03/2018 – Applications Now Open for the 2018 Medtronic Global Champions Team; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1469 – VA25018AP76407899; 24/05/2018 – MDT SEES FY ORGANIC REV. UP 4-4.5%;IMPLIED REV GROWTH 3.5%-4.3%; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – APPROVAL WAS BASED ON CLINICAL DATA FROM COMPLEX LESION IMAGING COHORTS OF IN.PACT GLOBAL STUDY; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst, and Investors Rate It a `Buy’; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC BEGINS CLINICAL STUDY OF DES FOR BIFURCATION LESIONS; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA APPROVAL; 18/04/2018 – Medtronic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 14.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 19,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 151,246 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.88 million, up from 131,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.52. About 3.57M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.

