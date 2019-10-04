Parsley Energy (PE) Shares Declined While Syntal Capital Partners Lowered by $2.10 Million Its Position; Fmc (FMC) Holder Twin Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $2.04 Million as Shares Rose

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fmc Corp (FMC) by 28.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 24,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The hedge fund held 63,580 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.27M, down from 88,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fmc Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $83.2. About 828,479 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 25/05/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE – WILL IMPLEMENT A SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE SAYS RICH FMC LITHIUM VALUE COULD SPUR ASSET SALES; 12/03/2018 – VFS GLOBAL BUYS MIDDLE EASTERN FMC PARTNER AL ETIMAD; 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS SELLS SOUND INPATIENT PHYSICIANS HOLDINGS FOR $2.15 BLN; 02/05/2018 – FMC CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.61; 05/04/2018 – Soda Ash: 2018 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2022 Featuring Solvay Chemicals, Tata Chemicals, FMC Wyoming, Tangshan Sanyou & Shandong Haihua – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.20; 17/05/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE – HAS APPOINTED DIETER SCHENK AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD; 26/03/2018 – Albemarle CEO Says FMC Lithium Spinoff Could Spur Asset Sales; 20/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16

Syntal Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $422.80 million and $465.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,530 shares to 59,058 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Cl A (NYSE:CMG) by 644 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Hff Inc Cl A (NYSE:HF).

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 15.56% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.45 per share. PE’s profit will be $120.32M for 10.80 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 78 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 243.69 million shares or 1.59% less from 247.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 427,599 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 59,955 shares. Sir LP has invested 5.96% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Redwood Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.5% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 360,068 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 53,803 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company accumulated 44,093 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares reported 15 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 5.52 million shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 1,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 0.01% stake. Proxima Management Limited Liability Company invested in 150,000 shares. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 5.07 million shares. Nokomis Cap Limited Liability Co reported 405,422 shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 479,375 shares. Nwq Mngmt Com invested 0.11% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold FMC shares while 142 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 109.73 million shares or 1.74% less from 111.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davenport Llc has 0.01% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 1.01 million shares. Deltec Asset Management Limited Company holds 0.11% or 6,000 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 60,625 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Management Lc has invested 0.03% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Nelson Roberts Inv Ltd Company has 0% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Brown Advisory has 0% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Sandy Spring Bank reported 13,829 shares. The Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.15% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Suntrust Banks holds 5,910 shares. Corsair Capital Management Lp stated it has 4.95% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 14,210 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Inc invested in 0.04% or 820,094 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs stated it has 0.02% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC).

