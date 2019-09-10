Parsley Energy (PE) Shares Declined While Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Raised Its Holding; Ashfield Capital Partners Decreased Its Holding in Carters (CRI) as Shares Declined

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 298.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 4.56M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 6.09 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.59 million, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.02B market cap company. The stock increased 3.59% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $18.33. About 5.67 million shares traded or 23.55% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Carters Inc (CRI) by 70.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc sold 21,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 9,266 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $934,000, down from 31,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Carters Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $97.57. About 336,358 shares traded. Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has declined 9.76% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CRI News: 06/04/2018 – Rep. King: King on Trade War/Tariffs: Don’t Repeat Jimmy Carter’s Economic Mistakes; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees FY Sales Up 3%; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 PCT; 17/05/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees Adj EPS Up 12%; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 27/04/2018 – Carter’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q Net $42.5M; 17/05/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $911.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monroe Cap Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 107,574 shares to 120,736 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 1,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,523 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 4.35% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.61 per share. CRI’s profit will be $70.80 million for 14.52 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Carter's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold CRI shares while 94 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 44.27 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 11,063 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Hallmark Management has invested 1.07% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) for 281,912 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.05% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Diamond Hill Management Inc owns 0.31% invested in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) for 554,640 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 37,520 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Multi owns 55,025 shares. 10 are held by Parkside Bank & Tru. 1832 Asset Lp has 202,400 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Samlyn Limited Liability reported 137,253 shares stake. 26,903 are held by Suntrust Banks Inc. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.02% or 73,235 shares in its portfolio. 17,389 are owned by Trillium Asset Mngmt Lc. Chilton Invest Ltd Llc accumulated 24,704 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Moreover, Princeton Port Strategies Grp Inc Lc has 0.06% invested in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) for 2,100 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Invs Ltd has invested 0.04% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Corecommodity Limited Liability Corp reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Kbc Gru Nv has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 14,525 shares. Monarch Prns Asset Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 459,100 shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. Nordea Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 300,000 were accumulated by Dsam Prtnrs (London). Tci Wealth Inc owns 46 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv holds 1.24 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). North Dakota-based Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.25% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Van Eck Associate Corp holds 0.48% or 5.02M shares in its portfolio. Natixis owns 276,797 shares. Ranger Inv Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 761,960 shares.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 3.43M shares to 2.48M shares, valued at $43.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 884,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,718 shares, and cut its stake in Cnx Resources Corporation.