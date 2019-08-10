Parsley Energy (PE) Shareholder Zimmer Partners LP Has Decreased Its Position as Stock Value Declined; As Viacom (VIAB) Shares Rose, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Has Raised by $310,380 Its Position

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 11,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 72,202 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 61,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $30.01. About 5.53M shares traded or 46.91% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 09/04/2018 – CBS Investor Says Viacom Deal Not ‘Optimal’ in Letter to Board (Video); 03/04/2018 – Sumner Redstone Wouldn’t Have Last Word on a CBS-Viacom Merger; 02/04/2018 – LA Times: CBS expected to make low-ball bid for Viacom; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS PROPOSED CBS DIVIDEND THAT WOULD DILUTE VOTING CONTROL OF REDSTONE FAMILY CONSTITUTES A BREACH OF FIDUCIARY DUTY BY CBS AND WOULD BE INVALID; 04/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal; 10/04/2018 – GRAMMY Award-Winning Rapper, Actor and Entrepreneur Tip “T.l.” Harris Brings the Art of the Hustle to BET Networks with a New Business Competition Series “THE GRAND HUSTLE”; 11/04/2018 – BREAKING: Shari Redstone likely to fire Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 25/04/2018 – A Healthier Viacom Makes a CBS Deal Trickier — Heard on the Street; 09/04/2018 – REPRESENTATIVES FOR CBS, VIACOM DECLINED TO COMMENT; 16/05/2018 – Ruling on CBS’s lawsuit against National Amusements pushed to Thursday

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 16,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 2.08M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.20 million, down from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.42. About 5.66 million shares traded or 18.86% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50 billion and $8.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 43.84 million shares to 44.39M shares, valued at $251.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 268,777 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Stag Indl Inc (NYSE:STAG).