Parsley Energy (PE) Shareholder Sankaty Advisors Upped Stake; Tiverton Asset Management Holding in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Has Decreased as Valuation Declined

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.13. About 7.43M shares traded or 62.35% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) by 88.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 8,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 1,120 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84,000, down from 9,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Bank Of Canada for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $76.06. About 1.98M shares traded or 134.95% up from the average. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 02/05/2018 – RBC MINING BANKER HORROCKS-TAYLOR SAID TO JOIN STANCHART: FT; 06/03/2018 – RBC CEO SUPPORTIVE OF GOVT TAX CHANGES ON FOREIGN CAPITAL; 21/03/2018 – COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA CFR.S : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 101 FROM SFR 99; 27/03/2018 – DNO ASA DNO.OL : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 09/03/2018 – ESURE GROUP PLC ESUR.L : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 25/05/2018 – Aptiv Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 15/05/2018 – Gain Capital at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 14; 09/05/2018 – BOJANGLES INC BOJA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 04/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,250 are owned by Daiwa Secs Group. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 88,315 were accumulated by Jp Marvel Investment Advsrs Limited. Dupont Capital Corporation has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 11,220 shares. American Assets Invest Management Lc holds 22,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Shaker Invs Lc Oh accumulated 15,374 shares. Oslo Asset Management As has invested 7.19% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Moreover, Westpac Banking Corp has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 14,172 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co Ltd. 16,323 were accumulated by Petrus Trust Lta. Fmr Limited Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). New York-based Jane Street Ltd has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Synovus has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 143,571 shares. Natl Communications Tx invested in 81,185 shares.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 11,163 shares to 16,020 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 26,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,338 shares, and has risen its stake in Archer (NYSE:ADM).