Parsley Energy (PE) Shareholder Sankaty Advisors Upped Position; Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Boosted Its Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Position by $510,715; Stock Value Declined

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.78% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $15.3. About 8.67 million shares traded or 91.30% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500.

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp bought 4,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 79,542 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22 million, up from 75,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $114.86. About 419,034 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK 4Q NET INCOME 47.99B RUPEES; EST. 48.6B RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – HDFC: CONDUCTED NON-DEAL ROADSHOWS IN U.K., EUROPE MAY 14-18; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER NET PROFIT 47.99 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS NET PROFIT OF 39.90 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QUARTER PROFIT WAS 48.43 BILLION RUPEES; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q NET INCOME 28.5B RUPEES; 20/03/2018 – ANI: #Watch: Armed robbers loot Rs.18 lakh outside HDFC bank on 20 March on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road. (Source: CCTV)…; 09/04/2018 – HDFC: REVISION IN RETAIL PRIME LENDING RATE; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC SEEKS PLACEMENT BEFORE FILING RED HERRING PROSPECTUS; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates HDFC Bank’s Proposed Masala Bond ‘BBB-‘; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Hdfc Bank’s Proposed Masala Bonds

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,603 were reported by Magnetar Limited Liability Company. Shell Asset Management Communication invested in 0% or 11,693 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 4,000 shares. Wellington Mgmt Llp has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Nordea Invest Ab has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). State Common Retirement Fund reported 761,960 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 0% or 15 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks reported 94,445 shares. Principal Finance Grp stated it has 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Monarch Prtnrs Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 459,100 shares. Cap Fund Management Sa invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Pnc Fincl Group reported 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Eagle Asset Management Incorporated holds 2.55M shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Mesirow Mngmt holds 1.07% or 360,390 shares in its portfolio. Victory, Ohio-based fund reported 6.81 million shares.

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32 billion and $101.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2,699 shares to 18,274 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.