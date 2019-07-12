Parsley Energy (PE) Shareholder Sankaty Advisors Upped Its Holding by $2.96 Million; As Enlink Midstream Unit Rep (ENLC) Market Value Rose, Hodges Capital Management Upped by $1.22 Million Its Position

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.33. About 2.05M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc Unit Rep (ENLC) by 37.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 101,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 374,106 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, up from 272,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc Unit Rep for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.44. About 872,629 shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 32.74% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al reported 35,489 shares. Essex Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk Corp invested in 193,256 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Agf Investments reported 119,271 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 6.21 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 8.48 million shares. Advisory Net Ltd Com holds 525 shares. Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.04% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% stake. Whittier Trust stated it has 66 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 269,509 shares. Citigroup holds 225,749 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proxima Ltd Company holds 3.19% or 150,000 shares in its portfolio.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $988.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Covenant Trans Group Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:CVTI) by 42,475 shares to 35,420 shares, valued at $672,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 261,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,759 shares, and cut its stake in At Home Group Inc.