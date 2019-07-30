Parsley Energy (PE) Shareholder Sankaty Advisors Raised Holding by $2.96 Million as Share Value Rose; Greenwich Investment Management Holds Stake in Stonecastle Finl (BANX)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Stonecastle Finl Corp (BANX) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 35,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 168,286 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61 million, up from 133,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Stonecastle Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.21M market cap company. It closed at $22 lastly. It is up 1.66% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BANX News: 03/05/2018 – StoneCastle Financial 1Q Net Asset Value $21.58/Share; 09/03/2018 StoneCastle Financial Corp. Announces Cash Distribution of $0.38 per Share for First Quarter 2018; 18/04/2018 – StoneCastle Cash Management, LLC Reports Record Asset and Account Levels

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $15.89. About 3.07M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold BANX shares while 10 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 1.64 million shares or 3.64% more from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 8,824 shares. Tower Research Capital (Trc) accumulated 157 shares. Greenwich Management accumulated 168,286 shares or 3.88% of the stock. Bard Associates holds 19,735 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Brinker Cap stated it has 21,498 shares. Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0% in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). Bb&T Secs Ltd reported 0% in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 23,500 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) or 10,350 shares. 54,833 are held by Hilton Ltd Liability Company. Creative Planning stated it has 0% of its portfolio in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). Pnc Financial Services Group Inc reported 66,000 shares stake. Oppenheimer And Com holds 0.01% or 16,156 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 14,984 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 30,133 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 11,693 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 209,834 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 2,857 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gulf Intll Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 74,133 shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 806,198 shares. Alps Advsrs holds 0% or 22,031 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 5.51 million shares. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Communications Limited invested in 0% or 14,172 shares. 500 are held by Blume Cap Management Inc. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc reported 1.24 million shares. Teton, a New York-based fund reported 44,000 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 193,256 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.