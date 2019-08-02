Parsley Energy (PE) Shareholder Sankaty Advisors Increased Holding by $2.96 Million as Valuation Declined; Shareholder Brookstone Capital Management Raised Verizon Communications (VZ) Position

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 5,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 56,597 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 51,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.66. About 6.75 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at MoffettNathanson conference May 14; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $14.65. About 2.13M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 105,778 shares. 500 were accumulated by Blume Capital Mgmt. Amer Assets Invest Mngmt holds 0.07% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 22,000 shares. Natixis LP stated it has 19,906 shares. Moreover, Principal Group has 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Pinnacle Assocs Ltd holds 92,440 shares. Meeder Asset has 844 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd holds 544,354 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Blackrock Inc holds 13.19 million shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). At Bancorp, Iowa-based fund reported 30,199 shares. Jp Marvel Invest Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 88,315 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co reported 8.48M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.25% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beaumont Finance Partners Llc holds 10,197 shares. 16,894 were reported by Patten Grp Inc Inc. Orleans Cap Management Corp La holds 2.39% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 52,620 shares. 14,926 are owned by Nadler Gru. Levin Strategies Lp holds 2.53% or 381,058 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 14.00 million shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Gm Advisory has 10,141 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Stonehearth Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.34% or 7,628 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt, a Netherlands-based fund reported 799,786 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability invested 0.33% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.29% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 194,666 were accumulated by Middleton & Company Ma. Trust Department Mb Bank & Trust N A reported 70,213 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Smith Moore & holds 0.53% or 37,842 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Advisory Gp stated it has 6,395 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

