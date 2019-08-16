Parsley Energy (PE) Shareholder Sankaty Advisors Has Raised Its Stake; Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Upped Stake in At&T (T) by $534,130 as Market Value Rose

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 17,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 160,984 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, up from 143,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 24.15M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – READ: AT&T CEO tells staff that the company made a “big mistake” hiring Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen – memo obtained by CNBC; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 16/04/2018 – AT&T Launches Home Internet in Mexico on Mobile Network; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: PLANNING 4 TIERS OF ONLINE TV THIS YEAR; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q EPS 75c; 25/04/2018 – VANITY FAIR: SCOOP: The weekend before the antitrust trial, reports @joepompeo, an AT&T-TW attorney called the DOJ to discuss a; 24/05/2018 – AT&T Shape Event: Converse with Cognitive Code’s SILVIA – The Most Secure and Easy-to-Implement Conversational Artificial Intelligence; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EBITDA $12.44B, EST. $13.22B; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Policy Chief Robert Quinn Forced Out; 23/03/2018 – AT&T: CWA-Represented Employees Vote to Ratify Mobility Southeast Agreement

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.48. About 4.23 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csu Producer Resources invested in 0.91% or 7,200 shares. First Commercial Bank And Trust Comm Of Newtown reported 83,420 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 1.21M shares. Wedgewood Invsts Pa holds 1.58% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 32,485 shares. Harvey Cap Mngmt owns 4.95% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 328,816 shares. New York-based Midas Mgmt has invested 1.11% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Huber Capital Limited Com holds 0.49% or 147,589 shares. Capital Va holds 1.82% or 211,701 shares. Oakwood Mngmt Ltd Ca invested 1.66% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Newman Dignan & Sheerar has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Fiduciary Svcs Of The Southwest Tx holds 0.77% or 84,692 shares in its portfolio. Sather Financial Group Inc holds 0.22% or 34,301 shares in its portfolio. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Lc stated it has 29,929 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa invested in 0.18% or 58,135 shares. 189,831 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman & Company.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $922.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,451 shares to 561,139 shares, valued at $46.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 4,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,682 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.