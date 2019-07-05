Parsley Energy (PE) Shareholder Sankaty Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding by $2.96 Million; Miles Capital Holding in Prudential Financial (PRU) Has Upped by $557,648 as Shares Rose

Miles Capital Inc increased its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) by 142.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc bought 6,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,442 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $959,000, up from 4,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Prudential Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $102.56. About 713,606 shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has declined 1.64% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q Net $1.36B; 10/04/2018 – PGIM INVESTMENTS SAYS ENTERED EXCHANGE-TRADED FUND SPACE WITH LAUNCH OF PGIM ULTRA SHORT BOND ETF; 30/04/2018 – Michelle Qin of Santa Barbara, California named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 29/05/2018 – LESTON WELSH JOINS PRUDENTIAL GROUP INSURANCE AS HEAD OF DISABILITY AND ABSENCE MANAGEMENT; 05/04/2018 – PGIM Fixed Income announces leadership changes to its US bank loan team; 30/04/2018 – Two Pennsylvania youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 27/03/2018 – Prudential develops innovative process with PIC to help small pensions de-risk; 30/04/2018 – Two Delaware youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $3.08, EST. $2.98; 30/04/2018 – Two South Dakota youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $18.25 lastly. It is down 34.06% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jp Marvel Invest Advsrs Llc has 0.55% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Westpac invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Panagora Asset Management holds 0% or 39,204 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated reported 250 shares stake. Comerica Bank reported 11,311 shares stake. Castleark Management Ltd invested in 0.01% or 20,600 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 122,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). The Connecticut-based Cardinal Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Ct has invested 0.69% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Amer Intl Group invested in 7,734 shares or 0% of the stock. American Assets Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Gradient Invs Limited Liability has 35,255 shares. Nokomis Cap Ltd Company stated it has 405,422 shares or 1.95% of all its holdings. Brinker Capital holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 41,591 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). 3,829 were reported by Argent Trust Communications. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 21,970 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Incorporated invested 0.03% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). 18,726 were accumulated by Ls Investment Ltd Co. Evergreen Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 34,594 shares stake. Alabama-based Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.2% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Credit Agricole S A reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Fdx Advisors Inc stated it has 4,851 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Adirondack Tru holds 1,720 shares. Moreover, Acg Wealth has 0.07% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Gabalex Mngmt Limited Liability holds 350,000 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Hexavest has invested 0% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).