Parsley Energy (PE) Shareholder Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Lowered Stake by $14.13 Million; As Baidu Adr (BIDU) Share Price Declined, Southeastern Asset Management Upped by $32.84 Million Its Holding

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Baidu Inc. Adr (BIDU) by 34.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 280,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 1.09M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $128.08 million, up from 810,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc. Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $101.21. About 5.69 million shares traded or 46.85% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 17/04/2018 – Caixin: Pear Video Secures Funding From Tencent, Baidu; 15/03/2018 – Baidu, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q EPS $2.98; 19/03/2018 – China tech IPOs set to eclipse last year’s total as Baidu unit eyes $2.7bn listing; 14/05/2018 – Baidu lets corporate Japan read Chinese consumers’ minds; 30/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: China’s Baidu Selling Majority Stake in Fintechs; Could Target Insurance; 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi CEO Discusses Price Drop After IPO Debut (Video); 29/03/2018 – Brazilian Court Convicts Giant App Company Baidu of Unfair Competition; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Baidu, Inc. $1.5b Across 2 Tranches; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Guang Zhu, Baidu Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of FSG, Will Become CEO of Du Xiaoman

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 743,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 5.35M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $101.68 million, down from 6.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $17.02. About 5.73 million shares traded or 22.73% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 15.56% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.45 per share. PE’s profit will be $120.32 million for 11.20 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

