Parsley Energy (PE) Shareholder Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Upped Stake by $86.73 Million as Valuation Rose; As Cvs Health (Call) (CVS) Market Value Declined, Avalon Global Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake by $2.53 Million

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 298.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 4.56 million shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.09M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.59 million, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.39. About 2.10 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (CVS) by 65.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 47,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47 million, up from 72,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 3.69 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 15/03/2018 – Capital BlueCross Teams up with CVS Health to Bring Pharmacists Teach® Program to Central Pa and Lehigh Valley Schools; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 09/03/2018 – Blockbuster CVS Sale Masks Turmoil in U.S. Corporate Bond Market; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in West Virginia to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 11/05/2018 – Trump assails high drug prices, avoids direct hit on industry; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B; 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal as Profit Tops Estimates

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office, California-based fund reported 332 shares. Systematic Fin Ltd Partnership holds 0.11% or 61,625 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd stated it has 0.18% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hamilton Point Advisors Ltd Liability Company, a North Carolina-based fund reported 43,052 shares. The California-based Osborne Ptnrs Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.3% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 5.41M were accumulated by Ubs Asset Americas. Moreover, Parsec Mgmt Incorporated has 1.03% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Covington Mngmt owns 50,998 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Cadence Bank & Trust Na stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Kames Capital Public Ltd accumulated 0.33% or 213,864 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 227,638 shares. Cullinan Associate reported 0.34% stake. Concorde Asset Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.3% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Guyasuta Inv Advsrs, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,543 shares. Security Natl Trust holds 0.58% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 33,563 shares.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23M and $187.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 8,000 shares to 80,100 shares, valued at $10.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,400 shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp (Put) (NYSE:LEN).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 2 insider sales for $20.54 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of stock or 1,900 shares. MERLO LARRY J had sold 166,368 shares worth $11.49 million. On Monday, March 11 BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 10,000 shares. On Friday, March 8 the insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr has 293 shares. Victory Mgmt Inc holds 0.3% or 6.81 million shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 151,730 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 338,508 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Investec Asset Ltd holds 269,509 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Dnb Asset As accumulated 27,636 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc accumulated 1.75M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ww has 0.02% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Natixis Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Illinois-based Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 43,667 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Chase Investment Counsel Corp reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).