Parsley Energy (PE) Shareholder Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has Cut Holding by $341,373 as Stock Value Declined; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holder Westend Advisors Lowered Holding

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 22.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 17,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 62,703 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 80,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.42. About 5.66M shares traded or 18.55% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 27,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 353,046 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.73 billion, down from 380,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 76,013 shares to 706,697 shares, valued at $33.72 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Iboxx $ Invest. Grade Corp Bd Etf (LQD) by 27,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,544 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Corp. Bd. Etf (SCPB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.86% or 948,212 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 15,899 shares. 16,400 were reported by Bonness Enterp Incorporated. Lvm Mi has invested 0.52% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Gladius Capital Mngmt Lp has 0% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Eastern State Bank has 1.52% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Kidder Stephen W accumulated 75,191 shares. Sta Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.11% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma invested in 20,721 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd invested in 0.46% or 11,939 shares. Bollard Gru Limited Liability Company owns 36,629 shares. 4,865 are owned by Merriman Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Carret Asset Mgmt Lc has 60,393 shares. Nine Masts Ltd accumulated 20,776 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Tuttle Tactical reported 36,859 shares stake.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $245.39 million activity. Taylor David S had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97 million on Wednesday, February 13. $2.20M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12. PELTZ NELSON sold 1.21 million shares worth $119.77M. On Friday, February 15 Matthew Price sold $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 20,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Inv Corporation holds 224,900 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 241,772 shares. Oslo Asset Mgmt As holds 7.19% or 1.66M shares. Mitchell Gru owns 180,620 shares for 3.71% of their portfolio. Iowa-based Principal Financial Group has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Utd Automobile Association has invested 0.04% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Prudential Fin Inc has 0.02% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 543,950 shares. Wellington Gru Llp invested in 1.13M shares. Citadel Ltd accumulated 0% or 306,386 shares. Luminus Management Ltd Liability has 4.48M shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc reported 21,238 shares. Wexford LP reported 1.24 million shares or 1.98% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp, New York-based fund reported 1.75 million shares. Sei reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 13,100 were reported by Oakbrook Lc.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 112,888 shares to 516,873 shares, valued at $41.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc Com (NYSE:V) by 100,528 shares in the quarter, for a total of 573,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG).

