Parsley Energy (PE) Shareholder Dsam Partners Llp Has Lifted Holding; Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Holder Davis Selected Advisers Decreased Its Position

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 21.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 365,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.94 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.2. About 1.24 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers sold 4,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 146,950 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.31 million, down from 151,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $129. About 291,386 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 78 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 243.69 million shares or 1.59% less from 247.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 1,900 shares. The North Carolina-based Wedge Capital Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 0.17% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Suntrust Banks Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 94,502 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability reported 11,032 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% or 207,118 shares. Channing Cap Mngmt holds 0.46% or 517,215 shares in its portfolio. Hodges Inc holds 0.11% or 53,850 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 109,696 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Com, a Texas-based fund reported 7.68 million shares. New York-based Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Invesco Limited holds 7.10 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Essex Investment Management Llc owns 1,500 shares. First LP invested in 321,864 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested in 58,906 shares. Proxima Cap Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 150,000 shares or 3.82% of all its holdings.

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $804.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics Inc by 224,169 shares to 266,269 shares, valued at $7.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 31,933 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,482 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17 billion and $20.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc. (NYSE:DGX) by 362,109 shares to 4.00M shares, valued at $407.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 75,479 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp..