Parsley Energy (PE) Shareholder Discovery Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $5.61 Million; Petrus Trust Company Lta Increased Its Dollar Gen New (DG) Holding by $559,300

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc sold 295,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 1.65M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.88 million, down from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $17.22. About 569,932 shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500.

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 104,700 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $161.58. About 275,119 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REITERATES FY 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Jennifer Beugelmans Named VP of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice Pres of Investor Relations and Public Relations

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Gru Ltd holds 72,926 shares. Hrt Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Aviva Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 100,560 shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 135,420 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com owns 2,185 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Jaffetilchin Investment Prns Llc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 5,031 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Asset One Limited invested in 0.11% or 164,180 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). First Mercantile Company has invested 0.4% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Syntal Cap stated it has 5,000 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.13% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). First In invested in 901 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 4,950 shares to 20,500 shares, valued at $20.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Papa Murphys Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:FRSH) by 159,946 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,685 shares, and cut its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50B and $960.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ITA) by 1,722 shares to 6,016 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 412,113 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (EPI).

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 15.56% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.45 per share. PE’s profit will be $120.29 million for 11.33 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teton Advsr, a New York-based fund reported 44,000 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt holds 269,509 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 633,301 shares. Magnetar Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 18,603 shares. British Columbia Management invested in 0.01% or 46,567 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,000 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Etrade Cap Management has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 14,525 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management invested in 1.24M shares. Sumitomo Life Ins Com stated it has 0.11% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Barclays Public Limited has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Vanguard Group Inc reported 24.31M shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Cap World Invsts invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.