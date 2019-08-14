Parsley Energy (PE) Shareholder 1492 Capital Management Has Raised Holding by $2.02 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Shelton Capital Management Boosted Holding by $403.89 Million

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 639.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 76,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 88,727 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $467.11 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.23% or $8.49 during the last trading session, reaching $208.97. About 47.54M shares traded or 79.30% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – Google, Facebook and Apple face `digital tax’ on EU turnover; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Snap have said that augmented reality is a top priority; 02/04/2018 – DrChrono Launches Apple Hardware Leasing Bundles for Doctors and Medical Practices; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer highlights large share repurchase programs at Apple, Boeing and others; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q iPad Rev $4.11B; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Adds IAC, Exits Chemours, Cuts Apple: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market. Chromebooks represented about 60 percent of the U.S. K-12 school market last year; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Adds Apple, Cuts Aduro Bio: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India; 01/05/2018 – Apple said last quarter it had returned $248.4 billion in total capital to shareholders, and anticipated that figure would hit $300 billion in through March 2019

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 417.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 106,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 131,759 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 25,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.45. About 3.80M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $25.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schnitzer Stl Inds (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 21,472 shares to 528 shares, valued at $22.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 13,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,067 shares, and cut its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,296 are held by Basswood Cap Ltd Llc. Berkshire Money Management holds 0.22% or 5,212 shares in its portfolio. The Virginia-based London Of Virginia has invested 4.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pettyjohn Wood And White has 37,566 shares. Trustco State Bank Corp N Y invested 2.48% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New England Private Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 26,898 shares. Iberiabank holds 71,816 shares or 1.58% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited Co owns 79,336 shares. Bar Harbor Trust Services reported 6,262 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Moreover, Condor Cap Mngmt has 1.56% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 50,374 shares. Acropolis Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.39% or 13,112 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Gp reported 0.97% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Confluence Wealth Management Ltd holds 18,884 shares. Milestone Grp invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Shufro Rose Limited Company holds 1.27% or 66,944 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 293 shares. Cap Fund Sa holds 165,918 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 180,818 shares. Boston Ptnrs holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 2.90 million shares. Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 150,000 are owned by Proxima Cap Limited Liability Company. Guggenheim Lc invested 0.04% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 1492 Cap Management Limited Liability has 131,759 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 6,957 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Caymus Cap Prns L P, Texas-based fund reported 786,315 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 94,445 shares. Bright Rock Cap Lc reported 88,000 shares. Nwq Invest Mngmt Communications Ltd Liability reported 240,101 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Encompass Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.44% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $118.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lovesac Company by 14,200 shares to 152,003 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 17,521 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,630 shares, and cut its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI).