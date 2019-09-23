Parsley Energy (PE) Share Value Declined While Syntal Capital Partners Cut Stake by $2.10 Million; Dsam Partners Llp Has Lowered Its Autodesk (ADSK) Stake by $9.48 Million as Share Value Declined

Syntal Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 40.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc sold 110,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 162,141 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08 million, down from 272,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.52. About 3.57M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 43.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 58,519 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 74,690 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.17 million, down from 133,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $153.34. About 1.95M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130; 05/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Apr 10; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c; 24/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Nutanix, Autodesk Sag as Reports Fail to Impress — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Microdesk Leads Americas In New Subscriptions Of Autodesk Cloud Software; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Moody’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCO) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ryder System Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Volatility 101: Should Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Shares Have Dropped 36%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “4 Canadian Low P/E Stocks Paying 3+% Dividends: All NYSE Listed. – Forbes” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Parsley Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:PE) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 78 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 243.69 million shares or 1.59% less from 247.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock invested in 13.55 million shares. American Assets Investment Mngmt Limited Company reported 22,000 shares stake. Bright Rock Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 88,000 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Da Davidson & Company holds 0.01% or 20,289 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Aperio Group Incorporated Llc has 0.02% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 50,616 are owned by Utah Retirement System. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership reported 5,885 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 5.07 million shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.03% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 120,000 shares. Perella Weinberg Cap Mngmt LP invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Denali Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 733,749 were reported by Parametric Associate Ltd Com. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 518,420 shares. Ranger Investment Management LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).

Syntal Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $422.80M and $465.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,530 shares to 59,058 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Adr by 8,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 15.56% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.45 per share. PE’s profit will be $120.32M for 12.18 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $90.03 million for 93.50 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $804.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 139,221 shares to 379,102 shares, valued at $30.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Precision Biosciences Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles And Equity Rech owns 154,510 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has 0.02% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 19,909 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0.02% or 242 shares. Capital Fincl Advisers Lc holds 20,895 shares. Regions Corporation accumulated 61,018 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited invested 0.06% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Farmers Merchants Invs holds 0% or 402 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) accumulated 2,299 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). United Automobile Association reported 608,041 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia invested 0% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.1% or 483,500 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.12% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0.01% or 42,650 shares in its portfolio.