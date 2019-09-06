Parsley Energy (PE) Share Value Declined While Sankaty Advisors Lifted Its Stake; Amdocs LTD (DOX) Holder Todd Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $4.92 Million as Market Value Rose

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $17.23. About 1.56M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 28.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 91,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 228,491 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.36M, down from 319,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $65.8. About 363,317 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 05/03/2018 Amdocs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS SEES 3Q REV. $990M TO $1.03B, EST. $992.2M; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance AI in the; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amdocs Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOX); 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q REV. $992.3M, EST. $980.5M; 22/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN SYMBOL DOX; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.3%-4.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AS REPORTED; 10/05/2018 – KCOM Partners with Amdocs to Deliver Service-based Next Generation Network Services

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Gp Public Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 685,652 shares. 1492 Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 131,759 shares for 2.15% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of Mellon owns 6.21M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Advisory Net Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Mitchell Group Incorporated holds 180,620 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Communication stated it has 42,405 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Shaker Investments Ltd Llc Oh reported 15,374 shares. Monarch Prtn Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 459,100 shares. The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Banking has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Arrowstreet Cap Lp has 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Oslo Asset Mgmt As holds 7.19% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 1.66 million shares. Stifel Fincl Corp owns 98,320 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.02% or 418,398 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Com accumulated 11,032 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59 billion and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 19,110 shares to 101,876 shares, valued at $24.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 104,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 993,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Eni S P A (NYSE:E).

Analysts await Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 12.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.9 per share. DOX’s profit will be $137.24 million for 16.29 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Amdocs Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.