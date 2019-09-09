Parsley Energy (PE) Position Maintained by 1492 Capital Management Llc; D R Horton (DHI) Shareholder Blb&B Advisors Raised Position by $760,304

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 25.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 18,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 91,380 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 72,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $50.13. About 2.75 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N – “SPRING SELLING SEASON IS OFF TO A STRONG START” – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 417.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 106,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 131,759 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, up from 25,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $17.27. About 3.00 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27 million and $850.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 17,927 shares to 48,483 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,149 shares, and cut its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Boyer Corporon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 1.87% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 28,407 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 14,898 were reported by Hl Limited Liability. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc reported 1,780 shares. Heartland Advsrs invested in 131,193 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Swiss Natl Bank holds 0.05% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 1.19M shares. Aperio Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 232,131 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Financial has invested 0% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Boston Prtnrs invested in 0% or 29,400 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Com invested in 0.05% or 2.27 million shares. The California-based Miracle Mile Advsr has invested 0.25% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd owns 5,844 shares. Clean Yield Group invested in 0% or 100 shares. Marketfield Asset Management Ltd Company holds 3.37% or 191,764 shares. Tru Of Oklahoma has invested 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsrs invested in 52,800 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ameriprise accumulated 0.01% or 1.17 million shares. Advisory Services Network Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 10.29M are held by Adage Partners Group Ltd Liability Corporation. 8.48 million were reported by Fmr Ltd. Swiss Bancshares reported 841,600 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 360,313 shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt Lp stated it has 66,776 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Spc Fincl has 0.08% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Northern Trust holds 0.01% or 1.56 million shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 14,172 shares. Cordasco Fincl invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Natixis reported 276,797 shares. D E Shaw & Company has 1.05M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $118.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 15,338 shares to 74,348 shares, valued at $8.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 17,521 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,630 shares, and cut its stake in Lovesac Company.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.