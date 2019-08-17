Parsley Energy (PE) Position Has Lifted by Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc; As Csx (CSX) Share Value Declined, Cleararc Capital Has Increased by $373,182 Its Stake

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc. (PE) by 36.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 106,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 399,290 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71 million, up from 292,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.05B market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $15.95. About 4.37M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 36.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 5,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 18,810 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, up from 13,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $65.09. About 3.34 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 02/04/2018 – NorthJersey.com: Dumont administrator Thomas Richards on a mission to safeguard CSX rails; 30/05/2018 – CSX: RAIL INDUSTY IS NOT BEHIND TRUCKS ON AUTONOMOUS TECHNOLOGY; 05/03/2018 CSX Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – CSX TO ANALYZE LOWERING RATES TO GAIN UTILITY COAL BUSINESS; 08/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – CSX Announces Operating Management Changes; 14/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 18/04/2018 – CSX Is Back on Track — Heard on the Street; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 65C; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEEING VOLUME RETURN THAT LEFT BECAUSE OF SERVICE ISSUES

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Hap Trading Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Envestnet Asset Management reported 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Meeder Asset Management invested in 844 shares. Bright Rock Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.57% or 88,000 shares in its portfolio. Monarch Prtn Asset Management Ltd Company stated it has 1.34% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Corecommodity Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 54,304 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 62,703 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hodges Cap stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 306,386 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett Lc reported 2.52M shares. Tudor Et Al owns 0.03% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 35,489 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank has 11,311 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg holds 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 902,120 shares. Natixis stated it has 276,797 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Icon Advisers Inc invested in 1.01% or 523,477 shares.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $16.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delek Us Holdings Inc. by 10,975 shares to 274,379 shares, valued at $9.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 247,818 shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP).