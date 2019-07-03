Parsley Energy (PE) Position Has Boosted by Wexford Capital Lp; Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Smith Moore & Company Lifted Its Stake by $763,190

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 65.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 4,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,515 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, up from 6,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $171.23. About 2.15M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 22.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 226,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.24 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.93M, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $18.33. About 3.09 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning, Connecticut-based fund reported 30,542 shares. Windward Management Ca has 0.08% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 3,883 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.63% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). First Manhattan reported 39,557 shares. Moreover, Tokio Marine Asset Com has 0.06% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Roberts Glore Il owns 6,087 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Arvest Commercial Bank Tru Division invested in 1.66% or 143,246 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 3,395 are owned by Cumberland Prns. Webster Comml Bank N A has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Horan Mgmt invested in 2.02% or 65,555 shares. Natl Asset Inc reported 0.26% stake. 140,631 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Homrich And Berg holds 9,949 shares. Lpl Ltd Com holds 169,357 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66 million and $420.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Asst Mngd Mun Fd Inc (MMU) by 41,903 shares to 17,586 shares, valued at $232,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 34,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,315 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Merk Gold Trust.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 8,101 shares to 2,424 shares, valued at $296,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 130,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18M shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bank Division has 0.04% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 79,885 shares. Amg Natl Trust Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 33,778 shares. Moreover, Massachusetts Fin Svcs Ma has 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Fund Sa owns 165,918 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 574 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd holds 0.27% or 7.83 million shares. Synovus Fincl Corp owns 19 shares. Gulf Intl Financial Bank (Uk) reported 0.02% stake. First Savings Bank Of Omaha reported 18,905 shares. Petrus Trust Lta reported 0.06% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Swiss Natl Bank accumulated 841,600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cap Ww Invsts has invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). State Street Corporation invested in 0.01% or 7.51M shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 2,200 shares. Tortoise Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 399,290 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.