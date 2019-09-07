Parsley Energy (PE) Market Value Declined While Tudor Investment Et Al Has Lowered Position by $937,821; Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Cut Its Celanese Del (CE) Holding by $604,954; Stock Rose

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 81.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 6,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 1,432 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141,000, down from 7,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $118.07. About 526,329 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Capital Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 26/04/2018 – Celanese Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS WILL BE REVIEWING STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS DIV 17%, DECLARES QTRLY DIV; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Ateva® EVA Polymers Price Increase; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR Capacity Expansion at Its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Appoints Benita Casey as Chief Acctg Officer; 03/04/2018 – Celanese to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 17, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Adj EPS $2.79; 16/05/2018 – CELANESE PRICE INCREASES FOR LONG-FIBER THERMOPLASTIC PRODUCTS

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 58.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 49,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 35,489 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $685,000, down from 84,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $17.27. About 3.33 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Investment has 0.1% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Int Grp accumulated 50,415 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Element Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 42,314 shares. Wellington Gru Llp reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership has 11,137 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 6,800 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 0.08% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Sei Investments holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 68,410 shares. Quantum Cap stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt has invested 1.41% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). The Texas-based Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.16% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Axa holds 61,647 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership reported 226 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE).

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 15,235 shares to 56,858 shares, valued at $2.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ITA) by 2,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, down 14.86% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $300.53 million for 11.71 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89 billion and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 51,449 shares to 75,430 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Patterson (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 41,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,434 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Public Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 685,652 shares. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Panagora Asset reported 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) stated it has 0.03% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Utah Retirement System owns 49,841 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Cordasco Networks holds 0.01% or 373 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 8,250 shares. Brinker Capital Incorporated accumulated 41,591 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 1,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, First Lp has 0.02% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 392,513 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 6,957 shares. Moore LP holds 0.11% or 185,000 shares. 87,195 were reported by Bessemer Gru. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited holds 74,634 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.