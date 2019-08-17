Parsley Energy (PE) Market Value Declined While Cardinal Capital Management Has Cut Position; Norfolk Southern (NSC) Share Price Declined While Security National Trust Co Trimmed by $319,022 Its Holding

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 8.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 96,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.91M, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.05B market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $15.95. About 4.18M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co

Security National Trust Co decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 31.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co sold 1,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 3,635 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 5,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173. About 1.33 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate National Bank owns 0.18% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 4,320 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A owns 21,002 shares. California-based Bender Robert Associate has invested 0.42% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Dubuque Bancorporation & reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Natl Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 9,370 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 5,302 shares. Two Sigma Limited Liability has invested 0% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Rothschild Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.28% or 2,729 shares in its portfolio. Private Trust Com Na invested in 0.1% or 2,569 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited invested in 0.01% or 670 shares. Dodge And Cox reported 0% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Penobscot Inv Mgmt owns 3,265 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Paloma Prtn Mngmt holds 0.32% or 70,918 shares. Moreover, Alyeska Gp LP has 1.17% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

Security National Trust Co, which manages about $311.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,341 shares to 37,927 shares, valued at $5.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Ma (NYSE:IBM) by 2,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “North American Rail Volumes Continue Downward Trend – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Commentary: The Complexity Of Owning Or Leasing Freight Cars – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “U.S. Rail Volumes Continue Dip – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Norfolk Southern -5% after earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CSX Stock Is a Good Play â€” But Is It the Best One? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 15.67 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bright Rock Mngmt Ltd Liability has 88,000 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. 18,603 are owned by Magnetar Fincl Llc. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 4,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 39,200 shares. Waddell And Reed Fincl accumulated 1.45M shares. Natixis accumulated 0.03% or 276,797 shares. Andra Ap reported 51,100 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl reported 1.17 million shares. Oslo Asset Mgmt As invested in 7.19% or 1.66M shares. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 319,324 shares. Zimmer Ptnrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 2.08M shares. Spirit Of America Corp New York holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 127,550 shares. Meeder Asset has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Elk Creek Prtnrs Limited Liability Company, Colorado-based fund reported 109,322 shares. 26,113 were accumulated by Etrade Mgmt.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 39,973 shares to 781,341 shares, valued at $19.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc Ne by 221,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dennys Corp (NASDAQ:DENN).

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s (NYSE:ITW) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Volatility 101: Should Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Shares Have Dropped 36%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEO) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – yahoo.com” with publication date: August 11, 2019.