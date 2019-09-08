Parsley Energy (PE) Market Valuation Declined While Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Upped Holding by $86.73 Million; As Cme Group (CME) Stock Value Rose, Hilltop Holdings Has Lowered Position

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 37.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc sold 2,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 3,684 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $606,000, down from 5,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $223.07. About 1.09 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 11/04/2018 – METALS-Aluminium extends rally after LME, CME suspends Rusal metal; 19/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME GROUP INC; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE CME’S INTERNATIONAL REVENUE BY OVER 35 PCT-CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON WEAKER WHOLESALE BEEF PRICES, CAUTION BEFORE USDA REPORT -TRADE; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME CO-CEO SAYS 83 PCT OF NON-TIME WARNER WARRANTS HAVE BEEN EXERCISED AS OF APRIL 24; 14/05/2018 – Futures exchange CME launches indexes for ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency; 05/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#LH: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM BUY STOPS, FIRMER CASH PRICE OUTLOOK -TRADE; 09/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle prices buckle under big supply worries; 30/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE OCTOBER 1LCV8 FUTURES UP 3.000 CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 11/04/2018 – METALS-Aluminium extends rally after LME, CME suspend Rusal metal

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 298.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 4.56 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 6.09M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.59M, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $17.27. About 3.33M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) has 0.02% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 74,133 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 37,525 shares. Jbf Capital owns 35,000 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division invested in 79,885 shares or 0.04% of the stock. First In reported 250 shares stake. Cordasco Network holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 373 shares. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 418,398 shares in its portfolio. 54,997 were reported by Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Limited. Parkside Bankshares Trust owns 42 shares. Chase Investment Counsel Corporation, Virginia-based fund reported 30,850 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia reported 200 shares stake. Adage Ptnrs Grp Ltd Liability Company has 0.5% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 10.29M shares. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa stated it has 165,918 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 1.19 million shares to 5.24 million shares, valued at $108.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,250 shares, and cut its stake in Peabody Energy Corp New.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $576.95M for 34.00 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

