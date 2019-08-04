Parsley Energy (PE) Holding Maintained by Sankaty Advisors Llc; As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Value Declined, Peddock Capital Advisors Has Lifted Stake

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 6.85 million shares traded or 52.88% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 20.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 53,321 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 44,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 27.66 million shares traded or 12.98% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/03/2018 – GSK’s pursuit of Pfizer consumer unit need not be a costly move; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 27/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline last week quit the race to buy Pfizer’s consumer healthcare business, endangering an auction the U.S. drugmaker hoped would bring in as much as $20 billion; 15/05/2018 – REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SMC HAS CONFIRMED THAT COMBINATION OF RX-3117 AND ABRAXANE IS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 06/04/2018 – PFIZER CANADA SAYS BESPONSA APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA FOR TREATING ADULTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY B-CELL PRECURSOR ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA; 23/03/2018 – GSK Dropping Pfizer Consumer Health Bid Augurs Well for Dividend; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96 million and $184.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp. (NYSE:MCK) by 3,270 shares to 5,428 shares, valued at $635,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,718 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks that Reached Yearly Lows Thursday Morning – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pfizer Inc (PFE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer close to off-patent drug combo with Mylan – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mylan up 23% premarket on potential Pfizer deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Asset Advsrs Lc holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 155,171 shares. Hrt Fincl Limited Com reported 126,286 shares. Cortland Associates Mo reported 7,746 shares. Saratoga Rech Mngmt holds 6,375 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Atria Limited Liability Corporation invested in 150,046 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser reported 981,401 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Sectoral Asset Management has invested 2.14% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Verus Finance holds 0.16% or 10,646 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co accumulated 711,724 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Assets Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 57,000 shares. Wedgewood Pa has invested 0.87% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cls Invs Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,048 shares. Horan Advisors owns 8,940 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Lynch And Associate In holds 200,504 shares. Moreover, Dana Advsrs Inc has 0.81% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 404,054 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Impact Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.8% or 114,627 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Secs stated it has 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Jpmorgan Chase owns 17.86 million shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt holds 1.34 million shares. 224,072 are held by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Cushing Asset Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.17% or 253,580 shares. Natixis has 0.03% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Commerce Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 4,000 shares. Magnetar Financial Ltd has 18,603 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 30,133 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt holds 0.06% or 125,018 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Company invested in 574 shares or 0% of the stock. Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 49,100 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma reported 15,700 shares stake.