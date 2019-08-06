Parsley Energy (PE) Holding Maintained by Caymus Capital Partners Lp; As Kkr & Co (KKR) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Walnut Private Equity Partners Decreased Its Holding by $879,405

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 32.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 194,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 786,315 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.18 million, up from 591,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.96. About 1.14M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (KKR) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc sold 38,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40 million, down from 438,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Kkr & Co Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.55. About 487,615 shares traded. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has declined 2.05% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical KKR News: 29/05/2018 – Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP announces acquisition of mineral and royalty interests held by Haymaker Minerals & Royalties, LLC and Haymaker Resources, LP for $404 million and proposed election to change tax status; 24/05/2018 – KKR-Backed Focus Financial Partners Files U.S. Public Offering; 13/04/2018 – ACCEL-KKR SAYS PARTNERED WITH GREEN MOUNTAIN TECHNOLOGY TO PROVIDE SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY TO SUPPORT GREEN MOUNTAIN’S RECAPITALIZATION; 13/03/2018 – KKR to float yen bonds for investing in Japan; 21/05/2018 – KKR IS SAID TO WEIGH IPO, SALE OF EASTERN EUROPE’S UNITED GROUP; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN TOWER, KKR ARE SAID AMONG BIDDERS FOR ALTICE TOWERS; 08/03/2018 – LINDE, PRAXAIR HAVE SPLIT PLANNED EUROPEAN DIVESTITURES INTO TWO PACKAGES TO FACILITATE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE; 14/03/2018 – KKR aims to raise $280 mln in first yen-bond sale; 04/05/2018 – KKR to drop lucrative but unwieldy tax structure; 14/03/2018 – KKR & CO LP KKR.N – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED AT PAR

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 234,965 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 269,509 shares stake. Essex Inv Mgmt Co reported 1,500 shares stake. Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated owns 8,250 shares. Twin Tree Management Lp invested in 0% or 10,643 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 43,667 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 9,540 are owned by Nordea Management Ab. Stevens Mngmt LP holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 66,776 shares. Majedie Asset Mngmt holds 0.51% or 370,308 shares. Dupont Mngmt accumulated 11,220 shares. 74,133 were reported by Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd. First Fincl Bank Of Omaha stated it has 18,905 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Utd Automobile Association has 813,240 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 0.02% or 151,730 shares.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99M and $450.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New by 735,100 shares to 496,383 shares, valued at $12.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) by 587,599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Analysts await KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, down 28.33% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.6 per share. KKR’s profit will be $362.32M for 14.27 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by KKR & Co. Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.26% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 0.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold KKR shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 3.17 million shares or 9.71% less from 3.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR). Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Co Mi Adv has 0.34% invested in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) for 32,500 shares. Covey Advsrs Lc has invested 6.73% in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR). Essex Financial Serv reported 21,345 shares. Davis Capital Partners Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2.50M shares for 5.02% of their portfolio. Walnut Private Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 400,000 shares.