Parsley Energy (PE) Holding Held by Redwood Investments Llc; As Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Has Trimmed by $2.68 Million Its Stake

Redwood Investments Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 27.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc bought 77,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 360,068 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.85 million, up from 282,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 1.91M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) by 99.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 54,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 202 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10,000, down from 54,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $45.53. About 3.69M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Parsley Energy: Free Cash Flows Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Parsley Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:PE) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Moody’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCO) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Is Bullish on These Oil Stocks Following Crude’s Recent Bounce – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 78 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 243.69 million shares or 1.59% less from 247.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 365,554 shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc stated it has 2.46 million shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. 1.63 million are held by Goldman Sachs Grp. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 2,857 shares. Dsam Ptnrs (London) has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 109,696 shares. Moreover, Fmr Ltd has 0.02% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 10.39 million shares. 53,872 are owned by Panagora Asset Management Incorporated. Services Automobile Association reported 0.05% stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 61,700 shares. The New York-based Zimmer Prtnrs Lp has invested 0.14% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Bain Cap Credit Lp reported 282,164 shares or 3.74% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 9,794 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP reported 1.46 million shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag accumulated 0.01% or 518,420 shares.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78M and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 8,801 shares to 52,381 shares, valued at $10.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 25,087 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,864 shares, and cut its stake in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $642.56 million for 16.26 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $282.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MDT) by 17,282 shares to 18,943 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 20,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,828 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. The insider Backus Marcia E. bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900. The insider POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850. BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought 4,100 shares worth $203,401. Shearer Bob also bought $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, August 5. Shares for $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10. Brown Oscar K had bought 15,000 shares worth $724,200.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Asset Ltd owns 127,373 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 143,015 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.11% or 456,325 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has 0.13% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 4.22M shares. Alps Advsrs Incorporated owns 755,816 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Raymond James Financial Service reported 518,745 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). First In stated it has 700 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.05% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 809,645 shares. Moreover, Franklin Resources has 0.57% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 21.49M shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 1,059 shares. New York-based Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership has invested 1.07% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 9,753 are owned by Orrstown Services. Lpl Financial Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Carl Icahn Issues Open Letter to Occidental Petroleum Stockholders – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Occidental subsidiary selling Plains All American stake for over $650M – Houston Business Journal” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Occidental Petroleum: Cheap Enough – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:OXY) Upcoming 1.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Dodge & Cox Comments on Occidental Petroleum – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.