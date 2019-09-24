Parsley Energy (PE) Holding Boosted by Moore Capital Management Lp; Usa Technologies (USAT) Holder Shannon River Fund Management Raised Holding

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 8.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 53,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The hedge fund held 654,301 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.86M, up from 600,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $313.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 12.58% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $5.1. About 5.70 million shares traded or 525.43% up from the average. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 22/03/2018 – USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT); 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M; 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering; 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Yr Strategic Alliance Agreement; 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN; 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 35.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.75 million, up from 185,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $17.86. About 4.35 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does John Bean Technologies Corporation’s (NYSE:JBT) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Private Equity Faces Mounting Political Pressure, Pt. 1 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What MetLife, Inc.’s (NYSE:MET) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02B and $4.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 4,846 shares to 10,154 shares, valued at $11.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp by 16,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,000 shares, and cut its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 78 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 243.69 million shares or 1.59% less from 247.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Invsts invested in 0.01% or 2.01M shares. Jennison Limited Liability reported 427,599 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Aviva Public Llc invested in 0.01% or 44,093 shares. Prudential has 522,930 shares. Elk Creek Ptnrs Ltd Llc reported 106,181 shares stake. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership stated it has 5,885 shares. 706,362 are owned by Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Liability Co. Utd Serv Automobile Association has invested 0.05% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Wells Fargo Mn owns 1.20M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Maryland-based Investment Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 374,232 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 1,900 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited has 237,830 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Weiss Multi accumulated 0.1% or 201,000 shares.

More notable recent USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “USA Technologies (USAT) Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Delisting Notification – StreetInsider.com” on March 04, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Nasdaq grants extension for Malvern company to regain regulatory compliance – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Technology – Top 5 Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Shares of USA Technologies Are Down Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BOX, TEO, TEUM and USAT among tech movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $7.57 million activity.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $629.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Farfetch Ltd by 565,000 shares to 207,179 shares, valued at $4.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 231,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,200 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.93, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 8 investors sold USAT shares while 17 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 31.97 million shares or 3.76% more from 30.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perritt Cap Management holds 0.09% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 60,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 142,548 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paw Capital Corporation owns 2.89% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 360,000 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management has invested 0.04% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested in 650 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 3.17M shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 56,800 shares stake. Foundation Capital Limited Liability Company holds 474,066 shares. Financial Bank Of America De has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 5,538 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). D E Shaw reported 226,123 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru has 1.14M shares. Perkins Management stated it has 1.51% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). International Group Inc Inc accumulated 37,441 shares.