Parsley Energy (PE) Holder Sankaty Advisors Has Upped Holding; S Squared Technology Raised Its Position in Nv5 Global (NVEE) by $590,000

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $17.27. About 3.33M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500.

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $784.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $65.35. About 124,100 shares traded or 10.40% up from the average. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q EPS $1.06; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Raises FY View To Rev $304M-$332M; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.00 TO $3.30; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY Adj EPS $3.00-Adj EPS $3.30; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.06, REV VIEW $392.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – EXPECTS GROSS REVENUES WILL RANGE FROM $380 MLN TO $415 MLN FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Rev $94M; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.47; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q EPS 39c

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Bk reported 16,823 shares. Illinois-based Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). First In accumulated 0% or 250 shares. Voloridge Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 269,053 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 31,295 shares. Prudential Fin Inc holds 0.02% or 543,950 shares in its portfolio. Columbia Pacific Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.91% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Denali Advsr Lc holds 27,700 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 39,200 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 338,508 shares. Encompass Limited Liability Com accumulated 997,967 shares. Hap Trading Ltd reported 10,458 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited accumulated 0.01% or 42,400 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Company reported 574 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt reported 125,018 shares.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14M and $129.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Techtarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 20,000 shares to 133,966 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telaria Inc by 250,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 831,592 shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 15,300 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3,725 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 482,510 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 303,646 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 16,364 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 6,544 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Origin Asset Llp has invested 0.02% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Cwm Ltd stated it has 261 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 83 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 19,357 shares. Kentucky-based Renaissance Group Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.01% or 526,559 shares. Principal Group owns 4,121 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 44,510 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Group. Regions has 0% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).