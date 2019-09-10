Parsley Energy (PE) Holder Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Upped Stake by $3.02 Million; First Republic Bank/Ca (FRC) Holder American International Group Upped Position

American International Group Inc increased its stake in First Republic Bank/Ca (FRC) by 778.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 53,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 60,277 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06 million, up from 6,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bank/Ca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $92.48. About 1.58M shares traded or 31.47% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $93; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 159,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 1.66 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.07 million, up from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.04B market cap company. The stock increased 3.90% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $18.39. About 6.84M shares traded or 49.05% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 197,610 shares to 44,983 shares, valued at $4.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbre Group Inc A (NYSE:CBG) by 23,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,327 shares, and cut its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cardinal Cap Management Lc Ct has 1.08M shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Motco invested in 10,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Sumitomo Life Communication has 0.11% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 42,405 shares. 2,857 were reported by Strs Ohio. Synovus Financial Corporation reported 19 shares. Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Hsbc Public Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 105,778 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 0.04% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). First Corp In has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Macquarie Gp reported 308,681 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested in 74,634 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0.02% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 418,398 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association holds 0.04% or 813,240 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 16,934 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation holds 0% or 10,471 shares in its portfolio.